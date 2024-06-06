These Toyota Models Are Considered Sports Cars (And This Is The Fastest One)
Unlike Ferrari or Lamborghini, Toyota models probably aren't the first thing that comes to mind when you imagine a sports car. However, Toyota has been producing sports vehicles for more than 50 years, beginning with the Sports 800 in the 1960s. This little, lightweight car, known as the Yota-Hachi, had a 790cc engine and lay the groundwork for Toyota's future sports cars. The Sports 800's performance, particularly in domestic motorsports like the Fuji 24-hour race, was the first sign that Toyota could seriously commit to building fast and thrilling cars.
Toyota went on to expand on the sports car concept models like the 2000GT, which made big moves internationally after being featured in the James Bond film "You Only Live Twice." Soon after its release, the MR2 hit the road in the 1980s, followed by the turbocharged Celica. By 2007, Toyota had founded the Gazoo Racing (GR) division and established itself as a sports car manufacturer. GR, especially, got Toyota into the motorsports spotlight, notably in the FIA World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship, and Dakar Rally.
In fact, if you visit the Toyota's sports cars page on its official website, you'll see three models that Toyota considers sports cars. Which models are they, and how fast do they go? That's what we are here to find out.
Toyota GR86
The GR86 was introduced in 2022 as a replacement to the first-generation Toyota 86. The figure "86" might ring a bell for a lot of Toyota (and anime) fans — but how the boring Toyota AE86 became an exciting JDM legend is a story for another time.
Developed along with Subaru and sharing a platform with the Subaru BRZ, the GR86 has had sports DNA from its beginnings. Since the original 86 model was popular for combining both performance and affordability, the 2022 Toyota GR86 also continued this tradition with a more powerful engine and better handling. The car was also built with a focus on lightweight construction, including an aluminum roof, front fenders, and hood to keep the curb weight under 2,900 pounds.
A light weight and powerful engine is a perfect recipe for a sports car. The GR86 is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-four engine that produces 228 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 184 lb-ft of torque at 3,700 rpm. This engine, when mated with either a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic transmission, is very quick to accelerate. In fact, the GR86 can go from 0 to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, with a top speed of 140 mph. Starting at $29,300, the 2024 GR86 is an excellent option if you are looking for a Toyota sports car.
Toyota GR Corolla
Toyota's GR (Gazoo Racing) division has a history of transforming regular vehicles into track-ready powerhouses, and the GR Corolla is one of them. The GR model is based on the Corolla Hatchback but has undergone major improvements, including greater spot welding, extra structural adhesives, and strengthened bracing. These features all serve to make the car significantly stiffer and more responsive — of course, all this is to accommodate the sport performance of the car.
The 2023 GR Corolla is powered by a G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that generates a powerful 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. The GR Corolla's performance is also boosted by its GR circuit-tuned suspension and vented and slotted brake rotors that provide excellent stopping force. This model can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of almost 145 mph, beating the GR86 as the faster car by a small margin.
The GR Corolla is offered in three trim levels: core, premium, and circuit edition. The Core model starts at $36,500 and includes all the performance characteristics that you would expect from a Toyota sports car. The Premium trim, which costs $40,320, adds some luxuries like heated seats and a JBL audio system. The Circuit Edition, priced at $45,140, has some cool features like a forged carbon-fiber roof, a high-mounted rear spoiler, and upgraded interior decor.
Toyota GR Supra
Movies like "The Fast and Furious" put a spotlight on the Toyota Supra in recent years, although it has been around for more than 40 years. The Supra had a 17-year hiatus since its 2002 generation but was reincarnated for a fifth-gen version in 2019. The car is now constructed on BMW's CLAR chassis, which drew some criticism from purists originally. Nevertheless, the Supra has established its own personality over the years.
The GR Supra comes with two main engine options: a 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged inline-four and a 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged inline-6. The 2.0-liter engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The more powerful 3.0-liter engine produces 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, and it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. With a top speed of 155 mph, the numbers are conclusive: The Supra is the fastest Toyota sports car.
Speed isn't the only thing that makes a sports car, though. The Supra also has some other features like an adaptive variable suspension on higher trims, Brembo 4-piston fixed-caliper disc brakes, and, most importantly, a six-speed manual transmission option for the 3.0-liter option. The 2024 Toyota GR Supra starts at $46,440 for the base 2.0 model, with 3.0 variants costing up to $66,370. Nothing says "this is a sports car" more than also including a free one-year NASA membership (National Auto Sport Association) with the purchase.