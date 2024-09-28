10 Of The Coolest Special Edition Toyotas Ever Built
Toyota is one of the most reputable and popular car brands around. The most successful Toyotas in history, like the Corolla and Camry, have sold millions of units and continue being driven years after they're purchased. No matter where you are, there's a good chance you won't be too far away from a Toyota dealership or someone selling a basic model used. But what if you want something a little off the beaten path?
Car manufacturers will release special edition models, usually with some kind of aesthetic alteration and maybe some extra features, all to get a certain demographic foaming at the mouth. After all, cars aren't purely something to drive around town in. They can function as collectibles, and when only a few hundred units of a given model are getting released, it can lead to quite the hunt.
Toyota has numerous special and limited editions to its name. Some commemorate important anniversaries, while others exist for the noble purpose of simply looking awesome. Here are some of the most highly coveted special edition Toyotas ever built to consider tracking down for your collection.
[Featured Image by AllsupM via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY-SA-4.0]
Toyota Corolla Black Limited (AE86)
There are plenty of things to know about a standard Toyota Corolla before buying one. However, any preconceptions about the Corolla go out the window when looking at the Toyota Corolla Black Limited AE86. This rare liftback model of the Corolla was produced in 1986 and it immediately looks different from other Toyotas on the road.
The black body of the vehicle comes adorned with a gold Trueno emblem as well as a garnish on the rear taillight that reads: "Black Limited." The yellow headlights make an impression at night, and even the inside comes with additional flourishes with orange stitching along the seats. It packs more power under the hood with a hybrid engine consisting of a 4A-GE cylinder head and a 7A-FE block. A pure 4A-GE engine may run into trouble trying to attain greater than 200 hp, but the 7A-FE addition makes the overall power feel different compared to standard models.
Only 400 units were ever produced, meant to serve as a sendoff of sorts for the AE86, which was discontinued in 1987. They go for sale every so often, but it can be difficult to track down the parts to get one looking like it did back in the '80s.
Nightshade Editions
You don't need to wait around for years to see a special edition of a car come out. For the past several years, Toyota has unveiled a litany of Nightshade editions for numerous models, including the Crown, Corolla, Tundra, and Highlander Hybrid. For anyone wondering what "Nightshade" means on a Toyota, it basically boils down to aesthetics.
A Nightshade model usually comes with a blacked-out exterior and interior. There are occasionally silver and pearl models, but for the most part, everything gets blacked out, from the door handles to the badging. The seats also come with black upholstery, with the 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid boasting some red trimming. It's all in the name of making an impact wherever you go, and these special edition models get released every year.
Naturally, that extra style comes at a price, as the Nightshade editions cost anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand more than the baseline trims. For example, the basic 2024 Toyota Corolla starts at $22,050. If you want the Nightshade edition of the 2024 Corolla, you're looking at spending closer to $25,000. But with so many Toyotas on the road, it's understandable if some people want their vehicles to stand apart.
Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition
Many special edition vehicles are limited to a single country, but Americans were in luck when the Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition was made exclusive to North America. Only 600 units came out, making it a highly desirable item for car enthusiasts from across the land.
Even just looking at the most basic trim, the Supra's safety and performance technology make it an impressive specimen. For the limited edition model, carbon fiber is the name of the game with an array of elements boasting that material, including the front splitter, side rockers, and duckbill spoiler. Under the hood, you'll find a 3.0-liber six-cylinder engine capable of hitting 382 hp, allowing it to reach 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds.
The Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition also comes with an aero kit to enhance overall stability. It allows the tires to have a stronger grip against the road, so you enjoy superb handling. The red and black seating makes an impact upon entering the vehicle while everyone else who drives past can take in the matte black wheels and Phantom matte gray on the body. And it goes without saying it has all the amenities one would expect out of any Supra, such as an infotainment system and safety features, such as pedestrian detection.
Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the company's longest running models going back to the 1950s, and it's still a great vehicle, especially for those with a lot of passengers. Even older Land Cruisers are still worth quite a lot of money these days. To commemorate numerous decades of the Land Cruiser taking families off-roading or across town, Toyota released the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition starting in 2020. 1,200 units were put out, with a midnight black metallic paint job and bronze wheels.
The 5.7-liter V8 engine offers 381 hp and 401 lb-ft torque. It can fit five people comfortably within the first two rows, with an optional third row available, although some reviews note how it's not particularly roomy in the back. Of course, you can fold down the back two rows for more storage space if needed. Toyota must've been pleased with the response as another Land Cruiser Heritage Edition came out in 2021.
While most cars depreciate in value the second you drive off the lot, Heritage Editions are still hot commodities. The initial asking price for a Heritage Edition was almost $88,000. However, a 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition sold at auction in 2022 for $95,500. It's a lot of money for a used car, but there just aren't that many of these around.
2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone Special Edition
In the fall of 2024, Toyota will introduce the GR86 Hakone Special Edition, which derives its name from the Hakone Turnpike in Tokyo, Japan to pay homage to the company's roots. The car instantly makes an impression with Ridge Green coloring on the outside, meant to vibrant Hakone forests near said turnpike, and bronze wheels to complement it. That styling remains consistent throughout the interior with bronze accents and Ultrasuede sport seats with tan trimming.
This isn't the first time the a green Hakone Edition caught auto enthusiasts' attention. Another limited edition came out in 2020, but it's safe to say the 2025 model have plenty more bells and whistles. This includes a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine capable of attaining 228 hp. It also features a Performance Pack consisting of Brembo brakes, providing a stronger grip and greater heat dissipation, as well as Sachs dampers, reducing strain on the vehicle when going down windy roads.
This special edition Toyota is limited to only 860 units. With impressive styling and handling, it's going to be one heavily sought after Toyota.
GR Corolla Morizo Edition
The GR Corolla Morizo Edition draws its name from Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, who went by the racing name "Morizo" earlier in life. The company must have a lot of confidence in its product to give it such a high distinction, and with only 200 units getting released in the United States, it's an ideal car for those who want to put the pedal to the metal.
Think of the Morizo Edition as the high-performance variant on the standard GR Corolla, which in and of itself has many upgrades over the standard Corolla trim. It comes with an impeccably rigid body and hefty power-to-weight ratio. Tack on a carbon fiber roof, mono-tube shock absorbers, and shorter differential gears, and this is one car that was made for the track.
It's worth bearing in mind that the Morizo Edition probably isn't ideal for anyone wanting a commuter car, as it lacks many basic amenities, including a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, and even rear seats. The audio system is also a basic two-speaker set-up because the central idea is that you'll want to do nothing but laps in this vehicle.
2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition
While many brands offer electric and hybrid options these days, Toyota truly led the pack when the Prius launched worldwide in 2000. There are certainly Prius years you should avoid, but overall the car has an outstanding legacy. It's only understandable Toyota would want to celebrate its remarkable achievement with the 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition. It's a confusing name, but ultimately, it's a limited edition Prius where only 2,020 were made available.
It comes with many of the same amenities one would find in similar Priuses in that year, including a vast array of safety features and superb fuel economy, getting 54 mpg in the city and 50 mpg on the highway. The main reason for Prius lovers to get this ride comes down to the unique styling. It was made available in two different colors — Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl. It also boasts smoked HVAC vents and a unique "2020" emblem found on the floor mats and key fob.
Toyota didn't create the first hybrid car. In fact, Porsche built a hybrid in 1900 you probably haven't heard of before. But it's safe to say Toyota helped popularize the idea and help make millions of drivers consume less fuel over the past several decades.
Toyota Aygo X Undercover
The Toyota Aygo exists among the various tiny cars that North America never got. It's a small city car that's surprisingly spacious on the inside, mostly geared toward European nations. It was produced between 2005 and 2022, but right before Toyota pulled the plug on the model, it put out a limited edition series called Toyota Aygo x Undercover. Starting in 1990, Undercover began making waves in the underground fashion scene in Tokyo, so given their Japanese roots, a fusion between the two brands only seems natural.
Unlike a lot of other special edition cars, the Toyota Aygo x Undercover remains a reasonably affordable option. The price tag at the time of release came in under $20,000 among the 5,000 units released. With its small stature, the Aygo was always meant to be an affordable option for families who perhaps didn't need a ton of extra space. This collaborative effort retains that spirit while still infusing new, inventive styles from the fashion world.
It comes with a two-tone gray body complete with black alloy wheels and red accents along the bottom of the chassis. Arguably, the neatest addition requires a bird's eye view as the roof of the car reads "CHAOS" and "BALANCE," which is the motto that adorns much of Undercover's clothing.
Toyota Highlander Limited 25th Edition Hybrid
In 2000, Toyota really changed the game with its Highlander model. The mid-size SUV featured handling akin to a regular sedan, while still offering elevated ground clearance. With a spacious interior and ample safety features, it's no wonder why the car's been a popular option for families and adventure-seekers alike, selling millions of units over the years. It seems Toyota wanted to show its appreciation to all of those who helped make the Highlander such a success with the Toyota Highlander Limited 25th Edition Hybrid.
There's nothing to differentiate the 25th Edition Highlander compared to similar models of its era, but it does sport a Wind Chill Pearl or Heavy Metal silver paint job for the exterior and leather upholstery on the inside. Silver accents come on the front and rear bumpers to further separate it from others in the Highlander lineup.
The standard 2025 Toyota Highlander starts at $46,000 with the limited trim going up from there. This Highlander model will also be available in that coveted Nightshade edition that should cost a little less than the 25th Anniversary Edition.
Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition
Toyota may be a Japanese company, but it pays tribute to its San Antonio-based assembly plant with the Tundra 1794 Edition. That Toyota plant rests on a former ranch founded in 1794, and this trim is all about honoring Texas. The interior sports a walnut wood-grain trim and brown upholstery to give off the aesthetic of saddles. And the floor mats are designed to withstand any type of weather condition in case you find yourself tracking in mud, snow, or who knows what else.
More recent models come with the same twin-turbo engines you find in the standard trim; however, the 2025 1794 Edition is capable of delivering 389 hp compared to the 358 hp of the SR trim of the same year. There are some extra accoutrements, but at a price point of $66,305, the 2025 Tundra 1794 Edition costs a good amount more than the SR Tundra at just over $42,000.
Much like a limited edition figurine or comic book, a truck bearing a special insignia will probably cost more than a standard one. But that's what separates the true collectors from the daily commuters. Buying a rare special edition Toyota come on the market unexpectedly can quickly become a crown jewel of someone's expansive garage.