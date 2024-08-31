What Does '1794' Mean On The Special Edition Toyota Tundra?

Toyota has been building full-size Tundra pickup trucks for 25 years. Currently, the Toyota Tundra is a few years deep into its third-generation — a generation that appeared first on our list of "Every Toyota Tundra Generation Ranked From Worst to Best." That's certainly not a position Toyota wants to be in.

Advertisement

It's not uncommon for vehicles to struggle as new engineering plans, updated build processes, and fresh materials merge during the transition between generations. One of the most significant recent changes for the Tundra is the loss of its 5.7-liter V8 engine option, leaving the 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine as the only choice.

The Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition unveiled at the 2023 State Fair of Texas comes with Toyota Tundra's hybrid powertrain. The less-exclusive Tundra 1794 Edition provides drivetrain options with or without the hybrid component, both featuring the same twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6.

The 1794 Limited Edition grade sits near the top of the Toyota Tundra hierarchy with the Capstone grade the only Tundra above it and the TRD Pro immediately below. Its unveiling at the State Fair of Texas is significant as the truck is built at Toyota's San Antonio, Texas assembly plant. The 1794 badge is an homage to the ranch, founded in 1794, on which the plant now sits.

Advertisement