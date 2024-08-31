What Does '1794' Mean On The Special Edition Toyota Tundra?
Toyota has been building full-size Tundra pickup trucks for 25 years. Currently, the Toyota Tundra is a few years deep into its third-generation — a generation that appeared first on our list of "Every Toyota Tundra Generation Ranked From Worst to Best." That's certainly not a position Toyota wants to be in.
It's not uncommon for vehicles to struggle as new engineering plans, updated build processes, and fresh materials merge during the transition between generations. One of the most significant recent changes for the Tundra is the loss of its 5.7-liter V8 engine option, leaving the 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine as the only choice.
The Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition unveiled at the 2023 State Fair of Texas comes with Toyota Tundra's hybrid powertrain. The less-exclusive Tundra 1794 Edition provides drivetrain options with or without the hybrid component, both featuring the same twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6.
The 1794 Limited Edition grade sits near the top of the Toyota Tundra hierarchy with the Capstone grade the only Tundra above it and the TRD Pro immediately below. Its unveiling at the State Fair of Texas is significant as the truck is built at Toyota's San Antonio, Texas assembly plant. The 1794 badge is an homage to the ranch, founded in 1794, on which the plant now sits.
2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition specs
The 2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition starts at $62,460 MSRP and provides seating for five with its CrewMax cab configuration. Toyota offers eight exterior color options for the 1794 Edition Tundra, including black, white, silver, gray, red, blue, Lunar Rock, and Smoked Mesquite.
Twenty-inch machined-finish alloy wheels come standard on the 1794 Edition complimented by the chrome-finished grille and other chrome exterior accents. Inside the cab, you'll find leather-trimmed seats including a 60/40 split folding rear seat, four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat.
The plush interior includes soft-touch surfaces on the instrument panel, center console, and doors. The instrument panel features a laser-etched "1794 EDITION" badge, and American Walnut wood-grain trim provides an additional layer of warmth.
Tundra 1794 Edition trucks only come with the CrewMax cab, but you'll have a choice between the standard 5.5-foot bed and optional 6.5-foot bed in addition to the four-wheel drive upgrade over the standard rear-wheel drive. You can also choose to add the hybrid drivetrain option or stick with the included 389-hp 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 with 479 lb-ft of torque.
Of course, if you prefer the short-bed, four-wheel drive hybrid Tundra 1794 Edition, you could bypass checking all those boxes and opt for the 1794 Limited Edition. The 1794 Limited Edition comes with all of that, and more special touches not found on the lower grade 1794.
What's special about the 2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition?
In this case, Limited means limited as Toyota expects to only produce 1,500 2024 Tundra 1794 Limited Edition trucks with a base MSRP of $76,565. Each one will have special "1794 Limited Edition" badging inside and out with the laser-etched instrument panel "1794 EDITION" badge including the truck's individual number.
The Tundra 1794 Limited Edition features a dark themed exterior thanks to its dark chrome grille, surrounding trim, and badges and 20-inch matte-black TRD Off-Road style alloy wheels. With its position near the top of the Tundra lineup, the 1794 Limited Edition includes premium features, like power running boards and mud guards outside, with custom rear seatback pockets, Multi-Terrain Monitor cameras, and a 10-inch heads-up display, either not available or optional on other 1794 Edition Tundra models.
While optional on the lower 1794 Edition Tundra, four-wheel drive and the i-FORCE MAX parallel-hybrid powertrain are standard equipment on Tundra 1794 Limited Edition trucks. The i-FORCE MAX drivetrain adds a 1.87kWh-capacity 288-volt nickel-metal hydride battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor/generator to add 48 hp and 184 ft-lb of torque. Ultimately, the i-FORCE MAX powertrain delivers 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.