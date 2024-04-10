Can The Toyota Tundra Hybrid Deliver On Both MPG And Power?

Anyone who thinks full-size gas pickups have been immune to new technology and tightening economy demands might not have seen the inroads electrification has made to the segment. Though — as the 2024 Toyota Tundra i-FORCE MAX demonstrates well — just how automakers deliver on hybrids can vary. Toyota is no stranger to the gas-electric combo, having popularized the concept with its Prius, though its beefy truck has different priorities which those chasing miles-per-gallon (mpg) gains above all else should bear in mind.

The Tundra's hybrid drivetrain takes a familiar approach, though different from what's found in the latest Prius platform. Toyota slots its single electric motor in-between the twin-turbo V6 gas engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission. Known as a parallel hybrid system, it means the electric motor can contribute to the power output from the gas engine, or — spinning in reverse — be used as a generator to top up the battery.

That battery is a lot smaller in capacity than what you'd expect to find in a full-EV. The nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) pack has a mere 1.87 kWh capacity — a Toyota bZ4X, in contrast, has a 71.4 kWh battery — which Toyota hides under the rear bench, where the non-hybrid Tundra offers a storage compartment. The battery can be small because it's not really intended to move the Tundra on electric power alone.