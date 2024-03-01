5 Alternatives To A Toyota Tundra That Are Worth A Closer Look

If you are in the market for a full-size, half-ton pickup truck and want something reliable, your mind may automatically go to the Toyota Tundra. After all, Toyota is known for its reliable and long-lasting vehicles, and the Tundra is its only full-size pickup. SlashGear has even given the truck a good review in recent years. It would make sense that would be the vehicle you gravitate towards in your search. While the Tundra is highly rated, there are many other options for you to choose from if you expand your view outside of the Toyota bubble.

While the Tundra does get a decent reliability rating from J.D. Power and Associates, it actually comes in last place in its top 20 pickup trucks. Many of the trucks ranked ahead of it are also generally better-selling trucks on the market, with some even coming in at lower prices than the Toyota Tundra. Before you make your decision on a Tundra, maybe it would be a good idea to look and test drive these other pickup trucks that may give you everything you want from a Tundra (and maybe more).