What Does Nightshade Mean On A Toyota? Here's What The Special Edition Offers

Toyota, like nearly every car manufacturer, offers a variety of editions for its models, such as the SE (special edition) or Limited trims. Special editions may have a smaller factory run to offer buyers more features and exclusivity, as well as give carmakers an opportunity to bump up per-unit profits in exchange.

Nightshade edition is an appearance package on several Toyota models that first took the stage in 2018. Since that time, it's been called a package, a limited edition, and more recently a Special Edition. Nightshade has been available on more than a dozen models from the 4Runner, Tundra, Highlander Hybrid, Avalon, Prius, and even the Sienna.

As the name implies, Toyota goes dark with the Nightshade trim, blacking out exterior trim and badging, side mirror covers, wheels, and door handles. The paint colors include black (surprise!) and other darker colors like Midnight Black Metallic and Storm Cloud. There are also colors like Classic Silver or Windchill Pearl. Interiors compliment the darker scheme as well, with special appointments and black trim throughout.

While typically focusing on color scheme and wheels, Nightshade editions can also include Toyota Safety Sense P driver-assistance tech as standard, alongside amenities like heated seats.