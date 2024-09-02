What Does Nightshade Mean On A Toyota? Here's What The Special Edition Offers
Toyota, like nearly every car manufacturer, offers a variety of editions for its models, such as the SE (special edition) or Limited trims. Special editions may have a smaller factory run to offer buyers more features and exclusivity, as well as give carmakers an opportunity to bump up per-unit profits in exchange.
Nightshade edition is an appearance package on several Toyota models that first took the stage in 2018. Since that time, it's been called a package, a limited edition, and more recently a Special Edition. Nightshade has been available on more than a dozen models from the 4Runner, Tundra, Highlander Hybrid, Avalon, Prius, and even the Sienna.
As the name implies, Toyota goes dark with the Nightshade trim, blacking out exterior trim and badging, side mirror covers, wheels, and door handles. The paint colors include black (surprise!) and other darker colors like Midnight Black Metallic and Storm Cloud. There are also colors like Classic Silver or Windchill Pearl. Interiors compliment the darker scheme as well, with special appointments and black trim throughout.
While typically focusing on color scheme and wheels, Nightshade editions can also include Toyota Safety Sense P driver-assistance tech as standard, alongside amenities like heated seats.
What sets the Nightshade editions apart from other Toyota trims
In its early years, Nightshade was an option or package available with Toyota's Limited edition models. After featuring on a number of models and editions, it's currently available on Limited and SE trims of various models. It can add upwards of $700 to the vehicle price — one example being the 2025 Toyota Crown, with MSRP starting at $41,440 for the base model, and the Nightshade edition coming in at $48,675.
While some similarities exist across all members of the Nightshade class, each model has its distinctive variation on the theme, tailored to its design. For example, the 2021 Sequoia Nightshade starts as a Limited grade and adds black leather-trim seating, along with dark chrome Sequoia badging and black body moldings. The Nightshade variant of the Sequoia has its own paint colors, such as Midnight Black Metallic and Magnetic Grade Metallic.
The 2024 Corolla also has a Nightshade version of its SE, with badges blacked out, as well as black side mirrors and shark-fin antenna. It also has black side rocker panels and a black rear spoiler, even if you don't buy the car in black. A few years ago, the Tacoma featured nose-to-tail Nightshade treatment from its dark chrome front grille to its dark smoke exhaust tip, all riding on 18-inch black alloy wheels.
The 2025 Nightshade Special Editions' features
Last year, Toyota offered Nightshade flavors for the 2024 Corolla, Corolla Hybrid, Corolla Cross Hybrid, Highlander Hybrid LE and XLE, and 2024 Sequoia Hybrid Limited. However, for the 2025 model year, the automaker has so far announced only two shady models: the Toyota Crown sedan and Corolla Hatchback.
The Crown Nightshade is going for "mystery and allure," according to Toyota, to add to the Limited model's already edgy sophistication. In Black or Storm Cloud dark blue paint, the 2025 Toyota Crown Nightshade will have 21-inch, 10-spoke wheels in matte-black finish, along with dark door handles, rear Toyota badge, and mirror caps. Inside, drivers stay toasty with a heated steering wheel and leather-trimmed front seats, and enjoy new tech upgrades as well.
The 2025 Corolla Hatchback, in a surprising turn, will feature 18-inch bronze-finished alloy wheels instead of black. Rest assured, the other edgy features that give the Nightshade its distinctive look are still there, from the expansive black front grille and surround, to the blacked-out badging and mirror caps. The Midnight Black Metallic paint is still a choice, but Toyota is trying on a new two-tone look, so the other Nightshade colors — Wind Chill Pearl and Classic Silver Metallic — will be offered with a Midnight Black Metallic roof.
Inside, the Nightshade sports a six-speaker audio system. However, if that's not enough, the package can be upgraded to a JBL Premium Audio system with eight speakers and an 800-watt amplifier to play tunes from your favorite black musicians.