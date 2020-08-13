Toyota announces 2021 Sequoia pricing and Nightshade special edition

Toyota has announced the official pricing for the 2021 Sequoia, and special edition called the 2021 Sequoia Nightshade Edition. The Nightshade Edition is based on the more luxurious Limited grade model futures black leather-trim seating and black exterior trim. This version also features dark chrome Sequoia badging, black body moldings, lower grille and fog light surrounds.

Toyota will offer the Nightshade edition in 2WD or 4WD versions with three color options. Available colors include Midnight Black Metallic, Magnetic Grade Metallic, and Blizzard Pearl. The TRD Pro Sequoia also gets a new color for 2021 called Lunar Rock that will replace Army Green.

TRD Pro buyers can also choose Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and Midnight Black Metallic. On the pricing front, the cheapest Sequoia model is the 4×2 SR5 eight-passenger SUV starting at $50,100. Moving up to a four-wheel-drive version of the same model will cost $53,325. Toyota offers a TRD Sport that starts at $52,815 in two-wheel drive or $56,040 in four-wheel drive. The next rung up the ladder is the Sequoia Limited starting at $59,120 or $62,345 in 4×4 trim.

The TRD Prole is only offered in 4×4 and starts at $64,225. The high-end version is the Platinum starting at $66,150 in 4×2 or $69,375 in 4×4. The new Nightshade version is $60,120 or $63,345, depending on the drivetrain. It’s worth noting that Platinum buyers give up one seat making the Sequoia a seven-passenger vehicle.

Toyota Safety Sense P comes on every grade of Sequoia standard. That system features Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Sway Warning System (SWS), Automatic High Beams (AHB) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). It also includes Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).