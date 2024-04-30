2025 Toyota Crown Nightshade Gets A Moody Makeover And New Tech Upgrade

Toyota has announced a new stylish edition to its Crown sedan lineup — the Nightshade. It's an appropriately moody name, as the 2025 Toyota Crown Nightshade will pair black handles and dark badging with 21-inch, 10-spoke wheels sporting a matte-black finish. The sedan sits high enough to make it comfortable to get in and out of, as comfort and luxury are what define the design of the 2025 Crown. Its body style includes rounded, sweeping character lines, with a standard fixed panoramic moonroof and Toyota's familiar hammerhead front facia.

The Nightshade's spacious cabin will also match the luxury of the vehicle's exterior. A heated steering wheel comes standard, as well as heated, leather-trimmed front seats that are also ventilated and eight-way power adjustable. LED lights are placed throughout the cabin for premium illumination, while a minimalist control panel running along the dashboard provides dual-zone climate control. A customizable 12.3-inch color digital gauge cluster and multimedia screen with piano key controls is also included, alongside an optional 11-speaker audio system by JBL, as well as vertically-oriented wireless Qi charging, USB-C, and 12V charging options for front and rear passengers.

The edition is built off the Crown's Limited grade, and has a starting list price of $48,765. It will be available in two color options: Black and Storm Cloud. In addition to this bold, moody new look, the Nightshade will provide a luxurious ride that matches its aesthetic, thanks to upgrades to its suspension and drive performance.