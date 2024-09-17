10 Handsome Sedans That Are Forbidden Fruit To Americans

At this point, a lot of car enthusiasts are mourning the loss of the humble family sedan. While it's not completely dead yet, more and more automakers are retiring their sedan models in favor of SUVs and crossovers. Of course, SUVs are the major moneymakers in today's automotive climate, so that decision is definitely understandable.

While Americans still have a pretty solid choice when it comes to sedans, a lot of them have been consigned to the history books. There was a point where you could choose between the Kia Stinger and the Cadenza, for example, but now they've both been long discontinued. Compact sedans are still very much a thing in North America and there's plenty of choice in that segment, but for larger sedans, Americans are not exactly spoiled for choice.

Elsewhere in the world, automotive markets are being treated to some fine sedans. Even though a lot of these would do great in North America, they remain forbidden fruit, and that's a shame.