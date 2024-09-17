10 Handsome Sedans That Are Forbidden Fruit To Americans
At this point, a lot of car enthusiasts are mourning the loss of the humble family sedan. While it's not completely dead yet, more and more automakers are retiring their sedan models in favor of SUVs and crossovers. Of course, SUVs are the major moneymakers in today's automotive climate, so that decision is definitely understandable.
While Americans still have a pretty solid choice when it comes to sedans, a lot of them have been consigned to the history books. There was a point where you could choose between the Kia Stinger and the Cadenza, for example, but now they've both been long discontinued. Compact sedans are still very much a thing in North America and there's plenty of choice in that segment, but for larger sedans, Americans are not exactly spoiled for choice.
Elsewhere in the world, automotive markets are being treated to some fine sedans. Even though a lot of these would do great in North America, they remain forbidden fruit, and that's a shame.
Hyundai Grandeur
If there's one thing that Hyundai isn't denying every global market, it's showstopping, norm-challenging designs. Just about every new Hyundai vehicle is a spectacle to look at, whether it's one of the many SUVs that the brand offers, or something small like the new Inster. Small wonder that the company can't stop winning Red Dot design awards. The new Grandeur sedan is in a league of its own, however.
The Grandeur nameplate has actually been around for a long time, and it did reach North America at one point as the Azera. In fact, it is still called the Azera in some markets. Sadly, the current Grandeur remains exclusive to South Korea and parts of the Middle East.
Hyundai's retro-modern cyberpunk design language works great here, from the overall angular shape of the Grandeur to how well the Horizon light bar blends with the front end. The interior is also an amazing combination of retromodernism with some great technology and high quality materials. Under the skin, the Grandeur is built atop the same FWD platform as the more conventional Sonata, and it offers turbo four-cylinder, hybrid, and even V6 power.
It makes sense why a luxury sedan badged as a regular Hyundai works well in South Korea: badge snobbery for the country's leading automaker just doesn't exist over there. It's a similar story as the Toyota Century.
Skoda Superb
The European market is especially saturated with SUVs and crossovers and the family sedan has basically met its demise. Thankfully, Skoda — the Czech arm of the VW Group — is not ready to give up just yet. While VW itself offers the new Passat exclusively as a station wagon, Skoda is continuing to offer a conventional sedan version of the Superb, which has largely been well received.
While it's not all that different externally from the previous generation, that's not really a bad thing. The new Superb manages to look very classy and attractive, and its textbook sedan shape works well with the automaker's latest design language. Powertrains include the familiar turbodiesels and mild hybrids, as well as a PHEV with class-leading electric range. There's also a 262 hp turbo four-cylinder on offer.
The regular Superb is actually a liftback with a fifth door, which makes it even more practical, but if that's not quite enough, you can always have an even more practical wagon. The Superb also includes plenty of ergonomic and quality-of-life features, chief among those being the Smart Dials, which allow you to adjust climate controls and other miscellaneous settings without diving into five different infotainment submenus. If the Superb were to be sold in North America, it would definitely give the Camry and Accord something to worry about.
Kia K8
Let's say that you want your Korean sedan to be more futurism instead of retrofuturism. Step aside, Grandeur, here comes the Kia K8. While the K8 is built on the same platform and offers the same powertrains, it takes the Kia approach to styling, prioritizing a more conventional futuristic look instead of the retrofuturism that Hyundai has become a master at.
The K8 was recently facelifted, and that includes a new front end inspired by the EV9 electric SUV, as well as a styling trend that seems to be taking the automotive world by storm — alloy wheels that don't seem to have any traditional spokes. The swooping side profile on the K8 is definitely an eyecatcher, as is the trendy rear light bar.
Open the door, and it's obvious that the interior clearly draws inspiration from the latest Kia EVs, like the EV3 and EV9. Under the hood, the 3.5-liter V6 engine is still on offer, though the PHEV and turbo four-cylinder are sure to join the lineup at some point as well. While the K8 definitely has the right ingredients to make it big in the U.S. and Canada, not to mention Kia's massively improved brand image, the Cadenza and the K900's lack of success most likely indicate that we shouldn't hold our breaths.
Toyota Crown Sedan
Back in 2022, Toyota revealed its new approach to the Crown nameplate, as it had spun off the Crown into its own separate lineup of luxury models. North America only got two of those, the Crown Crossover, which became just the Crown, and the Crown Estate, which became the Crown Signia. There are two more Crown models that North America doesn't get, one of them being the aptly named Crown Sedan.
Unsurprisingly, these foreign market models look pretty great. It looks like somebody took the already stunning Mirai and gave it some luxurious surgery. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the Crown Sedan is based on the same RWD platform as the Mirai. However, it also fixes the Mirai's biggest problem: the powertrain situation.
Sure, you can have the Crown Sedan with a version of the hydrogen electric powertrain, but in Japan, Toyota also offers a conventional self-charging hybrid. This automatically eliminates all of the headaches that the hydrogen powertrain might, and in some cases, has already caused. Frankly, with that handsome exterior styling and that super plush interior, we'd be willing to overlook a lot of things.
DS 9
Citroën decided to give luxury models a try back in the late 2000s with the introduction of the DS lineup. Armed with a lot of bravery and determination, it spun off the DS models into a separate luxury brand in 2015. Since then, the DS lineup has changed significantly. While it still mostly centers around SUVs, you can still have a conventional sedan in the form of the DS 9.
Actually, it's one of the only conventional sedans that the PSA Group — which is now a part of Stellantis — offers. It's underpinned by the same EMP2 platform as the Peugeot 508. You can have the DS 9 with a good majority of the same powertrains, including an AWD PHEV — essentially the same one you'd find in the 508 PSE, where it produces 360 hp.
While the exterior design is more conventional sedan, there are some tributes to Citroën's amazing luxury sedans of old, like the CX and the C6. You can see those most prominently in the sloping roof line and the turn signals above the rear window. Comfort and luxury are at the top of the DS 9's priority list, and while it's very good at those things, it isn't doing too well in Europe in terms of sales. It's probably not too long for this world, even though it was a valiant attempt to revive the classic French luxury sedan that so many people love. Sadly, for now it remains an underdog flop in the world of luxury sedans.
Hongqi H9
Hongqi is one of a handful of state-owned Chinese automakers, and its cars are primarily designed for the Chinese elite. The automaker received international attention when Jeremy Clarkson drove the top-of-the-line Hongqi L5 during the trio's trip to China in The Grand Tour. The L5 is, sadly, off-limits for most buyers, but the H9 is a pretty good consolation prize.
In terms of styling, the H9 is a slight departure from the heavy retro Rolls Royce inspiration of the L5, though it's still a classic full-size luxury sedan in just about every aspect. The massive chrome grille, the classic three-box proportions, and an attractive two-tone color scheme. There's also, you know, the length – 202.2 inches.
Despite its size and total opulence, the base trim for the H9 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. Still, with 241 hp on tap, it should be pretty peppy. It certainly won't be ultra fast, but with a luxury sedan like this, that's kinda missing the point.
Peugeot 508
Despite many of its competitors giving up on the style, Peugeot is still offering a proper sedan in the form of the 508. The first generation was a little bit bulky and generally not the most attractive car ever made, but the second generation took a radical new approach to styling. No matter if it's the sedan or the wagon, the 508 definitely attracts glances from onlookers, and is easily one of the best looking consumer cars in global markets.
While it's based on the same EMP2 platform as the DS9, the 508 is a more modern, more sporty take on the premium sedan, with a much more angular and sharper exterior paired with a much more futuristic cabin. The 508 is also the only way to have a high performance car with a Peugeot badge, in the form of the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered, also known as the PSE.
The 508 PSE offers up to 350 hp and AWD from its turbo four-cylinder and electric motor combo, as well as a solid amount of EV only range. While it is a little too small for North American standards, the 508 is one of the most underrated entrants into the sedan segment, and it definitely deserves more love.
Renault Talisman
Unfortunately, this would be Renault's last attempt at a proper family sedan and wagon. A decade ago, Renault offered two different sedans with the conventional Laguna and the more upscale Latitude. In 2015, the automaker merged the two into one flagship sedan, the Talisman. While it wasn't quite as beloved as the Passat or Superb, the Talisman has plenty to brag about.
It was offered with a wide variety of engines, including what is essentially the same unit seen in the Megane RS, albeit with a little bit less power. It also offered something that no other model in the segment offered at the time — four-wheel steering through Renault's 4Control system.
Regardless of if you're looking at the facelift or the earlier version, there's no denying that the Talisman is an attractive looking machine. Even in the more basic trim levels, it looks good, but the upscale trims like the Initiale Paris really bring out the details and the sorted proportions very well. There was plenty of tech on offer, plenty of practicality, and ride quality that doesn't let you forget the car's country of origin. As Renault is currently focused on crossovers and charismatic retro-styled EVs, it's unfortunately unlikely that we'll see a Talisman replacement anytime soon.
MG 7
The MG Motor that we all know is vastly different to the MG Motor of today. Nowadays, MG is a channel for the Chinese SAIC Group to sell its cars to global markets, and it's proving to be very effective. Still, there are some models that most global markets won't receive, and that includes the new MG 7.
What the photo may not show properly is that this is a Camry and Accord-sized sedan. Looks pretty good, doesn't it? MG's design language is pretty brave, and it translates super well to a well-proportioned larger sedan like the MG 7. It will also include a retractable rear spoiler a la the Porsche Panamera, because it's a sports car, right?
Joking aside, the MG 7 does have a lot to offer, including a massive infotainment screen and a 261 hp turbo four-cylinder engine paired to a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The most interesting thing about the MG 7 is its price. In China, MG promises it'll start at less than $18,000. For a car that looks like that and has that many features and that much power — where do we sign up?
Toyota Century
You didn't think we'd forget, did you? It's important to note that the first and second generations of the Toyota Century, including the V12, are no longer forbidden fruit. Most of them are now old enough to import, but the current generation of the car is definitely still restricted to overseas markets. Even though it loses the V12, it gains so much more.
For one thing, Toyota has adopted an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality with the design. It looks pretty much the same, so it still has that old school luxury car look, but it's more modern and contemporary. The V12 has been replaced with a hybrid V8, similar to what you might have found in the older Lexus LS. Sure it has 425 hp, but the majority of the time, it doesn't need it. The Century is all about wafting and being in total comfort and serenity.
It's also all about the luxury features. As always with the Century, the seats are upholstered in real wool, because leather is not luxurious enough, right? The safety systems also include sensors that can detect if you've been in an accident, and if the accident is really bad, automatically alert emergency services. This is not even mentioning the endless supply of speakers and entertainment systems, as well as running gear that has been engineered to maximize comfort above anything else. We salute the Toyota Century for taking an old-school approach to luxury, as that's hard to find these days.