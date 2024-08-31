10 Iconic Axis Aircraft That Dominated World War II

The Second World War was the most widespread and devastating conflict in human history. It pitted the full might of industrialized nations against each other in an existential battle on sea, air, and land. Aviation had grown exponentially in the interwar years. Though some craft, like the Hawker Hurricane, retained wood and fabric construction, biplanes gave way to monocoque cockpits and metal construction. Enclosed cockpits and increasingly powerful engines boosted aircraft capability in addition to the stress on pilot's bodies. Cannons, rocket pods, and larger banks of machine guns made the craft deadlier.

In every theater, aerial bombing became an integral part of strategy. The Allies and Axis both engaged in massive bombing campaigns. However, bombers were relatively slow and cumbersome, and despite bristling with gun stations, they remained juicy targets for the faster and more maneuverable fighter planes.

Planes like the P-51 Mustang, Supermarine Spitfire, P-47 Thunderbolt, and dozens of others earned their places in history by beating back the aggression of the totalitarian forces arrayed against them. But every hero needs a villain. The Axis powers of Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, and Fascist Italy sent their own fighters aloft. Many of these machines were no less capable than what the Allied forces fielded. Let's take a look at some of the machines Allied pilots faced in the skies over Europe and the Pacific in the fight to beat back the tide of fascist supremacy.

