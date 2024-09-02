What Size HEMI Engines Did Chrysler Make And Which Is The Biggest?

2024 is a sad year for many engine enthusiasts because it will see Dodge discontinue production of its famed Hemi engine. Car companies have long been trying to adhere to ever changing emissions restrictions for decades, and with the most recent ones, the large Hemi V8 engines simply do not cut it anymore, which is why the Stellantis Hurricane I6 engine will be the principal replacement for the Hemi going forward.

This isn't the first time production ended on the Hemi engine. Originally created by Chrysler for the 1951 Chrysler New Yorker, they were called FirePower engines, and these stopped being made in 1958. Chrysler revived the design six years later, giving it the Hemi name, but in 1971, they went away again. This means that this era of the Hemi is the third time they have been put out to pasture, so it's not inconceivable they'll return.

Throughout all of these different eras, Chrysler has made so many different Hemi V8 engines. These range from the surprisingly compact to the absolutely massive. It even produced one V6 in there too. If you are out there looking to get yourself a recent or classic Hemi engine for your vehicle, you have a great many options out there to choose from. Let's go through the history of the Hemi to showcase all of the various sizes they've been made in and see which one is the true hulking behemoth.

[Featured image by Steven Kevil via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]