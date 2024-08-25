5 Makita Products You May Want To Reconsider According To Professional Reviewers
Of the highest-rated tool companies like Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita, many of the tools are reliable and come with positive reviews. However, sometimes a product can slip through the cracks and prove not to be the best buy for your tool collection. Makita has many top-selling tools such as drills and circular saws that have been ranked by customers — though, having information from a knowledgeable and trustworthy source can help you make a more advised decision before buying any Makita product.
As attested by hands-on experience from Pro Tool Reviews, a reputable publication in the tool reviewing industry, here are five Makita products you may want to reconsider. However, be aware that these reviews aren't there to completely discourage you from purchasing the Makita items, but more so to let you know that there are some downfalls compared to other options that may be available within Makita's line or elsewhere. A more thorough explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of the article.
DT03 12V CXT Cordless Impact Driver
Makita has great options for impact drivers, and one of the most important features of the innovative tool is high torque output. Without it, you may find it difficult to drive screws and bolts into wood boards and other hard materials. Released in 2015, the DT03 12V CXT Impact Driver is an affordable tool in the Makita lineup for only $68 on Amazon. It's supposed to deliver up to 970 inch-pounds of max torque with its compact design. Though everyday users are mostly happy with the tool, it seems to have missed the mark during testing with the professionals.
Pro Tool Reviews found that the torque delivery was sub-par, only giving the category a 2.8. In real-time testing, it only delivered 307 inch-pounds of torque. However, the review does state that their testing cannot replace the testing done by the manufacturer. In addition, they even tested the speed under load by gluing some subfloor together and driving a 1/4-inch ledge screw into it. It averaged only around 204 RPM, which placed it fairly low as the fastest driver in Makita's 12V series. In all, it's not the most impressive impact driver, with only an overall score of 6.2 from the professionals.
18V LXT Brushless Cordless Blower
Makita has many leaf blowers to choose from, including a few that are part of the brand's Outdoor Adventure line. With an included 4.0 Ah battery and charger, the 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Blower is a relatively affordable price at $259 at Acme Tools. It can deliver up to 459 CFM and up to 116 mph, which is good for moving leaves and grass clippings.
According to the professionals, the pros of this blower are that it offers cruise control, is fairly quiet, and is lighter than other cordless blowers. Additionally, Pro Tool Reviews does state that this blower is the strongest 18V blower they've tested to date (as of the article's publication in 2021). However, it's hard to compete with the power of a 36V dual battery option or a gas-powered tool.
The biggest con they could find was the runtime, which is why it ended up with an 8.1 score. Using a fully charged 5.0 Ah battery, it only ran for 10 minutes on high. A 4.0 Ah battery would give it approximately eight minutes. Additionally, in terms of other blower options, this outdoor tool is a bit on the bulkier side.
18V X2 LXT 18-inch Lawn Mower
Many power tool companies have come out with powerful electric lawn mowers, especially since states like California are no longer allowing the sale of gas-powered lawn mowers since January 2024. Since Makita is helping to lead the way in power tool innovation, the company has also come out with its own versions, such as the 18V X2 LXT 18 Inch Lawn Mower. You can find the mower kit with four 5.0 Ah batteries and a dual charger at Acme Tools for $600.
While some positive aspects of this mower were found by Pro Tool Reviews, like how it cut more area with two 5.0 Ah batteries than other push mowers tested, and it had a lower noise level, there seemed to be more causes for concern from the professionals. In the review, it's noted that they tested this electric mower against 24 others. However, it had a hard time keeping up with the larger 20-21-inch blade diameter models, especially since Makita's has only an 18-inch.
Additionally, there is no side or rear discharge option for mulching or bagging. As a test, they mowed with the rear flap down and the mulching plug out, which ended up leaving clumps of grass whenever the mower was turned. However, they do state that it is a well-built mower and would work well for a smaller yard — it's not ideal for anything too large, though.
18V LXT Cordless Mossy Oak Heated Jacket
A camo heated jacket would be the perfect accessory during hunting season when there's a chill in the air. Makita's 18V LXT Cordless Mossy Oak Heated Jacket has three heat zones, two on the chest and one on the back, while also having three heat settings. Additionally, you can unzip the sleeves to turn the jacket into a vest while still keeping your warmth intact.
However, even though Pro Tool Reviews gave good scores for fit, design, and comfort, the jacket's primary job was lacking. Heat coverage only received a six out of 10 and maximum temperature got a 7.5. According to the review, to really take advantage of the heating element, you'll want to have the jacket on top of your base layer. To do this, you should order a smaller size. However, this will make layering difficult, and the sleeve may end up being too short.
On top of that, the battery life wasn't efficient enough. Of course, the larger the battery, the more use you'll get out of it, but be aware that means the heavier the battery you'll be carrying around. A small 3.0 Ah battery will only get you three hours on high — though you will get around 17 on low. During those cold mornings, though, the low setting won't provide much heat. Overall, this jacket does have some good features with a 7.8 score, but it may be more beneficial to find a more long-lasting solution to stay warm during the hunting season.
18V LXT Oscillating Multi-Tool
Not every tool on this list is necessarily bad — in fact, if you purchased some of them, you may still be happy with the product. One of these tools is Makita's 18V LXT Oscillating Multi-Tool, which can be found on Amazon for $120. It has a variable speed control dial that can deliver between 6,000-20,000 OPM, as well as a 3.2-degree oscillating angle. Additionally, it can use Starlock accessories, but keep in mind that it cannot use StarlockPlus or StarlockMax attachments.
However, Pro Tool Reviews gave this multi-tool an 8.2 score. Their testing was done against dozens of other oscillating multi-tools, which helped them form a well-rounded opinion on this popular Makita tool choice. They found that it did have good vibration control and cutting speeds, making it a decent choice for an oscillating tool. However, there were more cons than pros in the assessment. It has a brushed motor, meaning more maintenance will be required in the long run. Additionally, it is louder than other models while cutting, on the heavier side, and a bit pricey for what the tool is.
With that being said, Makita does have another oscillating tool — the 18V StarlockMax Oscillating Multi-Tool. It accepts all Starlock accessories, and Pro Tool Reviews gave it a 9.4 score.
How we chose these Makita products for the maybe not list
Pro Tool Reviews has done many review articles on Makita tools and other products which have been properly tested and rated based on the publication's standards for what is expected of the product. For example, a heating jacket gets separate scores for insulation and heat coverage, while torque and speed are considered for an impact drill.
Many tools are given a cumulative score of at least a nine out of 10, so it's noticeable when a tool gets anything less, especially in the six or seven range. Of the tools selected, we tried to showcase a vast selection. Pro Tool Reviews gave low scores to a few different drills and leaf blowers, but we also wanted to focus on other tools that a handyman would consider.