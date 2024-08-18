How To Install Decky Loader For Steam Deck (And The 11 Best Plugins To Get)

To install Decky, you will first need to load into desktop mode. Press the Steam button, then Power, then Switch to Desktop. Give your device a few seconds to load. Then, open a browser — use the right trackpad as a mouse, and press it to click — and go to this link. Rather than entering it by hand, we recommend just googling Decky Loader and choosing the first GitHub result. You can summon the keyboard by pressing the Steam button + X, or you can connect a keyboard via Bluetooth. Click the big Download button and save the file.

Advertisement

Once it's downloaded, find the file and move it to your desktop. If you used Firefox to access the file, make sure you remove .download from the file name — you can do this by right clicking the file by using the left trigger and selecting Rename. Then, all you have to do is double-click to run it. The installer will require you to type in your sudo password, but if you haven't set one yet, Decky can do so temporarily for the installation. Next, choose release — we don't recommend prerelease, as this is beta software and could be buggy. That's it! Decky should persist across Steam Deck OS updates, but if it doesn't, re-running the installer should fix it.

Now, go back to Gaming Mode by double-clicking the Return to Gaming Mode desktop shortcut. Press the three-dot Quick Access button and you should see a plug icon at the bottom of the list. That's Decky Loader. You can begin downloading plugins immediately without a system restart. Inside Decky, find the shop icon and you'll see a filterable, searchable list of all plugins. Everything we mention today is here.

Advertisement