2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe First Drive: Coming For You, Cayenne

As a relatively new automotive spinoff brand, Genesis continues to focus on moving onward and upward. Sales figures keep growing, helping public recognition swell, and in my experience, quality continues to improve, as well. I've even heard car people mistake a Genesis for a Bentley or an Aston Martin, perhaps the highest compliment possible.

Last year, I recommended that my uncle, a semi-retired radiologist, buy a GV70 Electrified. As his first EV and first Genesis, after an Equus beforehand, the GV70 required a bit of an adjustment period but so far, he seems absolutely sold on the brand.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Now, the new GV80 Coupe arrives with hopes to take aim at exactly the same market segment, as a sportier and sleeker version of the GV80 SUV. But going from business in the front to party in the back required more than simply a ducktail haircut to the GV80's rear end. Instead, Genesis reworked almost the entire exterior and added upgrades to the interior and tech, while dropping a new powertrain option into a mildly retuned chassis, as well.