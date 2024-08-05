Moto Tag Vs. Samsung SmartTag2: Which Is Better For Android Users?

The Lenovo-owned consumer tech brand Motorola has launched its first Bluetooth tracker. Dubbed Moto Tag, the device taps into Google's Find My Device network to track a tagged object. Further, it also features ultra-wideband (UWB) technology that helps in precise location tracking (similar to Apple's Precision Finding feature). For a first-generation product, the Moto Tag is equipped with all the must-have features, but how does it compare with the Samsung SmartTag2, one of its biggest rivals for Android phones?

Bluetooth trackers have been around for quite some time, helping users find their items within seconds. While companies like Tile and Chipolo have been at it for much longer, it was Apple that shook the portable trackers industry in April 2021 with the UWB-equipped AirTags. Soon, other manufacturers like Samsung and Tile followed suit.

While the inclusion of UWB on AirTags sure motivated other brands to improve their Bluetooth trackers, it has also led to confusion among Android users. In 2024, a Samsung or a Moto user can choose from roughly a dozen options, with devices from Tile and Samsung topping the list of best trackers. However, with Motorola's foray into the segment, the dynamics are going to change a bit, especially since the Moto Tag competes directly with the Samsung SmartTag2. Although both trackers are built exclusively for Android devices, there are some key differences that can help buyers choose one over the other.

