Here's What The Warning Lights On Your BMW's Dashboard Mean

To understand your BMW's warning lights, there are two components that you need to look at: colors and symbols. Typically, symbols are not standardized across vehicles, so each manufacture will have their own take on icons that have similar meanings. However, they do tend to follow a color coding scheme that is indicative of urgency, regardless of the vehicle.

Anything colored blue or green is informative and is not really a massive cause of concern. Often, it's just something that reveals whether a certain feature is being utilized or not. In many cases, these are connected to the your turn signals and the different lights in your car, such as your headlamp, high beams, fog lamp, and so on.

On the other hand, an orange or yellow warning light can mean something is off and that you should either inspect the problem or have a professional evaluate it for you. While it doesn't mean you're in immediate danger, it is an early warning sign that you should keep in mind. And of course, anything red or blinking means you need to do something ASAP or risk problems with your vehicle and safety. Depending on your car model, the exact warning light symbols available on your dashboard can be found in your owner's manual. However, here are the common ones you will likely see on your BMW dashboard that you should definitely not miss.