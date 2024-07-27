Secret Short Codes For Android, Explained: What They're For

Short codes for Android smartphones can be used in several way, from pulling up information about the device, to communicating with the network service provider, as well as quickly accessing functions that may be otherwise hidden from the user. They are divided into two types — Man Machine Interface (MMI) codes, which are enabled by the phone's maker to get information about the device (or diagnose or configure it), and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), which communicate with the network provider without an internet connection, to say, check call forwarding or disable caller identification.

These short codes start or end with the asterisk key "*" or the hash key "#". They are input into the default dialer, and in most cases, you don't have to press the call button after typing them out — they execute automatically. In some cases, especially for USSD codes, they require the call button to be pressed after. Some MMI codes are manufacturer dependent, and if you have a Samsung smartphone, you should see our guide to access the hidden Samsung Galaxy diagnostics menu and a list of secret codes for the Galaxy S23. The MMI codes listed here should work across most devices, we tested them on four phones from different manufacturers — Samsung Galaxy Flip 6, Motorola Razr+ (2024), OnePlus Open, and Google Pixel 7 Pro – all running Android 14. There are undoubtedly more short codes listed elsewhere, but these are the only ones we found to work on at least one device. The USSD codes will work if your network operator supports them.