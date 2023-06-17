Secret Codes For Samsung Galaxy S23 That Are Extremely Useful

Android phones are loved for their customizability and the overall amount of options that users have. While many of these options to tweak the user experience are accessible, some are tucked away into the depths of the operating system. Case in point — secret codes. These are codes you can input into the dialer on the phone app of your phone to bring up additional menus and information. Some of these are shortcuts to settings menu items, while others can only be accessed using these codes.

If you own a device as good as the Samsung Galaxy S23 — one of the best Android phones you can buy right now — you'll want to get the most out of it. Thankfully, there are a bunch of secret codes that you can use to do all kinds of things with your phone. Here are the 10 secret codes for Samsung Galaxy S23 that are extremely useful.