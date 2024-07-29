12 Fascinating BMW Concept Cars That Never Made It To Production

BMW has never made a production pickup truck, but has developed three different one-off pickups over the years. Two of those were M3-based pickups intended as light-hearted promotional projects, but the third arguably had more production potential. Unveiled in 2019, the BMW X7 Pickup was conceived by students at the brand's training academy. It was built from the chassis of an X7 that had been used for testing and was destined for the scrapyard, with the students given the freedom to transform it how they saw fit.

They designed the pickup as a luxurious motorcycle carrier, with attachment points in the teakwood-clad bed designed to fit the brand's F 850 GS all-terrain motorcycle. It was no simple mock-up either — the pickup was fully road legal and finished to the same quality level as a standard BMW show car.

The pickup was shown off at the brand's Motorrad Days event, but it was never intended to be more than a one-off. The luxury pickup market has expanded significantly in recent years with major players offering buyers ever more luxurious versions of their best-selling trucks, so it's plausible that there might be a market for a pickup from an established luxury brand like BMW. Evidently, however, BMW has no interest in making such a vehicle for now, with the brand insisting at the X7 Pickup's launch that there was never a plan to explore a path to production.