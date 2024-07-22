10 Reasons To Consider A Used MacBook For Your Next Laptop

Inflation is at record levels, housing prices are obscene, and wages are stagnant. We are not exactly in recession, but times are tough and people are tightening their belts. With the coming price increases for semiconductors (read: all consumer electronics) there's never been a better time to get a used computer instead of a new one. The cheapest option with the most flexibility and variety would be a Microsoft Windows laptop, but going cheap often ends up being more expensive in a long run. Take a look at Apple and you may find quite a few compelling reasons to make your used device a MacBook instead.

California's resident fruit company makes a bang-up lineup of laptops — just ask the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Its consumer satisfaction report places Apple's MacBooks at 83 out of 100, versus the average of 80 for personal computers in general. SlashGear's Nadeem Sarwar gave the latest M3 MacBook Air a 9/10, and both the M2 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Air of previous years achieved the same score. We rest our case.

Alas, used products are a can of worms of their own, especially for those that tend toward the expensive side. So should you pull the trigger? Here are 10 reasons why we think a pre-owned MacBook may be a worthwhile investment.