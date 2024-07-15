10 Jeep Accessories For Your Next Camping Trip

One of the major challenges of a camping adventure is sleeping on the ground. Curious animals and protruding roots can dampen your outdoor experience. In response to this, aftermarket camping companies have introduced a line of Jeep rooftop tents.

Rooftop tents attach to the top of your Jeep, giving you a place to sleep up and away from the ground. Other benefits include not needing to store your tent inside the cargo area, leaving more room for people or supplies, and generally being easy and quick to pitch once you get to the campsite. When considering a rooftop tent, compatibility with the vehicle should be the priority followed by size, ease of setup, and capacity. Hard-shell rooftop campers tend to have less room and more weight than softshell campers.

The tradeoff of the extra weight is better durability. Storms don't wait for you to get home to strike, and a windy thunderstorm in a softshell tent six feet off the ground may not be the experience you envisioned. On the other hand, softshell tents tend to be less expensive and capable of housing more people. Consider how you plan to camp before investing in a rooftop tent. If road trips from your campsite constitute a significant part of your itinerary, a rooftop tent may not be for you, as using the vehicle necessitates taking down the tent. However, if you stay stationary, a rooftop rig may be up your alley.