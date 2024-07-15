iPhone 15 Features You're Using Completely Wrong (And How To Get The Best Out Of Them)

The battery inside your iPhone is a tightly packed vat of chemicals where electricity is produced and stored via ionic movements. Over time, as it goes through the natural charge-discharge cycle, it loses its efficiency. The aging problem usually manifests in the form of its inability to hold charge, which means it drains faster. Factors like external temperature also play a critical role.

Apple has offered a feature called optimized charging for years to make sure iPhones are charging as fast as possible, for as long possible. The feature learns from a person's daily charging habits and delays charging the phone past the 80% mark, only filling the tank to 100% in the last stretch before you unplug the phone from the charger. This is done so that your iPhone spends less time fully charged, a trick to increase the battery's lifespan. However, this setting also allows a manual override.

With the iPhone 15 series, Apple introduced a new feature that stops the charging process as soon as the battery reaches the 80% level. It can be enabled by following this path: Settings > Battery > Charging Optimization > 80% limit. I've had this feature enabled since day one, and right now, the battery health on my iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was purchased on release day, is still at the 100% level. I can't quantify how much the new feature has helped, but compared to my previous iPhone purchases, the battery situation has been noticeably better on my current daily driver.