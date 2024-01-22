Why Your iPhone Camera Keeps Refocusing (And How To Stop It)

iPhones undoubtedly boast some of the best cameras in the smartphone industry, with a simple yet effective interface that can make even the least technologically inclined user look like a professional photographer. However, Apple's cameras deal with their fair share of problems, including flickering and constant refocusing.

If your iPhone camera struggles to maintain focus, impeding your ability to take a picture, a few things could be the cause. While a dirty camera is the likeliest culprit, chances are you've already thought of that. If you're using an app that's not the default camera — there are plenty of great iPhone camera apps – check to see if the issue persists with the primary camera app. If it doesn't, your problem is with the specific app, not your camera. Apple's App Store offers an incredible amount of apps, but third-party applications can easily be the root of the problem.

Another likely cause could be environmental factors like poor lighting confusing your iPhone camera, causing it to be unable to focus. However, it could also be a software bug or hardware issue impeding your camera's abilities. If that's the case, don't worry; there are simple solutions to most of these problems.