9 Jeeps Powered By Non-Jeep Engines

Jeep has offered plenty of engines choices over the years, from diesels to V8 powerhouses. Their focus wasn't on adding engines to their vehicles, it was a move to elevate their lineup and integrate cutting edge technology into their cars. By collaborating with engine specialists Jeep successfully kept pace with regulations and environmental considerations while staying true to the essence of the Jeep brand.

These engines from other manufacturers kept Jeep competitive and elevated them to off road champions — they became known as a brand whose vehicles that could conquer trails while still offering a comfortable ride on the highway. The range of engine options from Jeep tells a story as rugged and daring as the brand itself.

From tackling the Rubicon Trail to reimagining what off road performance means, Jeep's engine choices have left a mark on history. They didn't just win over skeptics; they ignited passion among a community of enthusiasts. However, not all Jeeps are equipped with engines designed in-house — here are a few well known models that had a powerplant built by another company.