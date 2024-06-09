10 Fun Gadgets No PC Gaming Setup Should Be Without

A good gaming keyboard is a must-have accessory for any PC gamer. While using a controller makes sense for some games, a lot of genres are better suited to a keyboard and mouse. These include first-person shooters, which require quick responses, and strategy games where multiple shortcuts are incredibly useful. While it is possible to use any old keyboard, if you want to get the very best out of this hobby then you should really opt for a top-quality gaming keyboard.

One of the leading brands in the gaming peripheral space is Razer. An old player in the PC hardware scene, the company offers reliable, high-quality, and often stylish products for an improved experience while also adding a bit of flair to your gaming setup. If you want a great keyboard without paying extortionate amounts, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is a a solid choice.

Costing $229.99, the BlackWidow V4 Pro offers extra macro keys for shortcuts, an aluminum build that should last the test of time, and a leather wrist-rest to keep you comfortable during extended play sessions. There's also some cool RGB light functions that will help make your setup stand out as well as light bars that illuminate the underside of the keyboard. It's even possible to synchronize gameplay with the lighting to create some stunning effects.