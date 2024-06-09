10 Fun Gadgets No PC Gaming Setup Should Be Without
Anyone who games on a computer has a setup in some shape or form. There are some essential elements that remain consistent, usually things like a desk, chair, keyboard and mouse — and of course some sort of PC or laptop. However, each person can customize their setup to create a unique space that they feel comfortable in. Sometimes this is as simple as some stickers and decals on their hardware or some decorations around the room. Other times, people personalize their framework through fun gadgets that create a distinctive look and atmosphere.
These devices can definitely make the area more visually appealing, but they can also help improve your performance and make your experience more fun and convenient. They can be anything from headsets and charging stations to smart lighting. If you're a gamer who regularly plays on PC, here are some gadgets you need to add to your setup.
Gaming Keyboard — Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro
A good gaming keyboard is a must-have accessory for any PC gamer. While using a controller makes sense for some games, a lot of genres are better suited to a keyboard and mouse. These include first-person shooters, which require quick responses, and strategy games where multiple shortcuts are incredibly useful. While it is possible to use any old keyboard, if you want to get the very best out of this hobby then you should really opt for a top-quality gaming keyboard.
One of the leading brands in the gaming peripheral space is Razer. An old player in the PC hardware scene, the company offers reliable, high-quality, and often stylish products for an improved experience while also adding a bit of flair to your gaming setup. If you want a great keyboard without paying extortionate amounts, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is a a solid choice.
Costing $229.99, the BlackWidow V4 Pro offers extra macro keys for shortcuts, an aluminum build that should last the test of time, and a leather wrist-rest to keep you comfortable during extended play sessions. There's also some cool RGB light functions that will help make your setup stand out as well as light bars that illuminate the underside of the keyboard. It's even possible to synchronize gameplay with the lighting to create some stunning effects.
Racing Wheel — Logitech G923
A racing wheel might not seem like an essential bit of kit, but it can make playing games all the more entertaining and realistic. Anyone who enjoys getting in the driving seat of a racing car and speeding across streets and tracks will certainly find plenty of use for a dedicated wheel. These specialist peripherals effectively act as a controller that simulates a real-life steering wheel, making racing games more immersive by accurately replicating what it's like to drive a car.
Arguably the best available at a reasonable price is the Logitech G923. The accessory works on PC and consoles such as the Xbox Series X|S and features some pretty innovative technology that can really elevate your gaming experience. Most notably the TRUEFORCE system, which provides precise feedback so you can feel everything happening on the road through your hands.
The Logitech G923 also comes with a LED rev indicator, a programmable dual clutch, and a pressure-sensitive brake pedal with a progressive spring. The wheel is also constructed from metal for longevity and has leather wrapping for comfort and grip. It is usually available for around $400, but it can be picked up for significantly less than that if you keep an eye out for deals.
Gaming Speakers — Logitech G560 LIGHTSYNC PC Gaming Speaker
Whether you are playing the latest "Call of Duty" or exploring a fantasy world in an RPG like "Skyrim," getting your sound system right is important. After all, many games now come with outstanding musical scores, impressive voice acting, and high-quality sound effects that deserve equally good hardware to showcase the audio at its best. Getting great speakers is one way of achieving that and might even allow you to get an edge over competitors in online multiplayer titles.
There are tons of options when it comes to speakers and sound systems, especially when gaming on PC. Monitors typically don't come with very good speakers — unlike high-end televisions — so external solutions are something that every gamer should consider. When it comes to adding a fun and cool gadget to your setup that fits into this category, you could do a lot worse than the Logitech G560 LIGHTSYNC PC Gaming Speaker.
The G560 LIGHTSYNC utilizes a 2.1 layout and has full-spectrum RGB lights that sync with your in-game action. The two satellite speakers respond to what's happening on-screen, matching the lights to the rhythm of audio and adjusting the color. With 240 watts of power in the subwoofer and satellites, the Logitech G560 a solid soundscape for the reasonable price of $199.
Gaming Headset — HyperX Cloud III
Headsets are obviously great for experiencing all of the sound on offer in a video game, but they've also become important due to the advent of online multiplayer. Now that gamers can compete against each other, team up with friends from anywhere in the world, and communicate instantaneously, headsets provide the perfect way to talk to everyone else in a lobby. There are all sorts of gaming headsets, including those that support virtual surround sound, and most incorporate some sort of microphone to allow voice communication.
The HyperX Cloud III comes in two varieties — a less expensive wired version and the pricier wireless. Both come in at just under or over the $100 mark, putting them in a common price range for high-end headsets. This model also features DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, a type of virtual surround sound. Made from aluminum with memory foam earpads, it looks stylish, is durable enough to last a long time, and doesn't skimp on comfort.
For those interested in streaming who want a non-traditional headset, the Razer Seiren V3 Mini is a tiny USB microphone that is a perfect alternative. Available at an affordable price of just $59.99, it has great audio quality and a plug-and-play setup that lets you jump straight in without any delays.
Smart Lighting — Corsair iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers
While many devices incorporate RGB lights into their design — including PC towers, keyboards, and even speakers — to get the best results you'll need dedicated smart lighting. These products add ambient lighting to your room and match up with on-screen action or sounds to add an extra layer to your overall experience. They can also transform a dark and rather boring space into something more exciting.
The pair of Corsair iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers stand out as one of the best options for any gaming setup. Priced at $149.99 for the starter pack, which includes two lighting towers and various cables, the system is designed to be easily expanded with additional towers. That means you can opt to go for a more subtle style or go all out and really add some drama to your space.
Once connected, the Smart Lighting Towers, with 92 RGB LEDs each, can be customized with the Corsair iCue software, allowing users to design their own light shows. They can also sync with what's happening on-screen and connect to separate components — including mouse pads and a premium headset stand — to give your setup a matching and consistent look. To top it off, they work well outside of video games with music or videos.
Mouse Pad — Logitech G PowerPlay Wireless Charging System
A mouse pad may not seem like something you need to worry about when it comes to your gaming setup. In fact, some PC users don't use a mouse pad at all. However, they're useful when gaming. Not only do they help to protect your mouse and extend its lifespan, but a good mouse pad will also dramatically increase performance of mice that have a high DPI (dots per inch), a measurement used to measure sensitivity. That's because they aid with tracking and performance, helping the mouse reach its full potential.
Costing $119.99, the Logitech G PowerPlay Wireless Charging System is a cool gadget that acts as both a mouse pad and a wireless charger for your gaming mouse. Working with the G703 and G903 wireless mice, the PowerPlay goes beyond the traditional advantages of a mouse pad so you don't ever have to stop and charge your pointing device. The product comes with both a soft and hard pad that lays over the entire mat, so you some options when it comes to picking a setup that works best. As an added bonus, the mouse pad directly connects to your PC so you don't have to rely on a wireless dongle for your G703 or G903 gaming mice, reducing latency and providing a good argument to ditch your wired model altogether.
Wireless Controller — 8BitDo Pro 2
Plenty of PC gamers rely on a keyboard and mouse for the majority of their play time. Yet controllers do have some advantages when playing certain types of games, such as platformers, racing games, and even action-adventure titles. That said, choosing a wireless controller can seem daunting considering the sheer number of options, ranging from official Xbox Series X|S controllers that work on PC to peripherals designed entirely to be used on computers and laptops.
What makes the 8bitdo Pro 2 such an excellent wireless controller is that it gets so much right. It looks cool and fun, with a style that is reminiscent of the original PlayStation DualShock gamepad — one of the best gaming controllers of all time. It has a sturdy D-pad and comfortable thumbsticks so it can work with any type of game, and it's fully customizable and supports a wide array of devices in addition to PCs.
The Bluetooth-enabled pad can also sync with a companion app that lets you save profiles and swap them out on the fly, allowing you to have different configurations for all of your favorite games. It can last for up to 20 hours on a single four-hour charge. All of that makes the 8BitDo Pro 2 one of the best gadgets you can add to your PC gaming setup.
Gaming Mouse — Razer Cobra Pro
Razer has established itself as one of the major brands of gaming mice, a name that can be trusted to deliver high performance and quality. So it makes a lot of sense that many people choose to go with the company when buying a new device. Of course, the company offers quite a lot of options. If you're looking for a great mouse that will also add to the aesthetic of your gaming room and setup, the Razer Cobra Pro is a great choice. Although it may be a bit pricey for some players at $129.99, it is jam-packed with impressive features, including an ultra-lightweight design and the ability to operate wirelessly through Bluetooth and the brand's proprietary 2.4 GHz HyperSpeed Wireless connection.
In terms of look and style, the Razer Cobra Pro excels and comes equipped with 11-zone Chrome RGB lighting that provides dramatic underglow to the mouse and makes it look incredible even when just sitting on your desk. These lights can also be customized with different patterns. Meanwhile, the Gen-3 switches allow for a life cycle of some 90 million clicks, and the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor uses intelligent AI to be as precise as possible.
Charging Station — New Bee Wireless Charger Headphone Stand Z4
More and more gadgets work wirelessly to allow added freedom and get rid of the messy cords that can easily tangle and get in the way while you game. However, wireless devices also come with their own challenges, and chief among them is the fact that they need to be charged to keep the battery working. That has made wireless chargers an essential part of any gaming setup if you want to ditch wires completely.
The New Bee Wireless Charger Headphone Stand Z4 is a neat little gadget that doesn't take up too much room but will add a lot to any PC gamers space. As you might have guessed from the name, the Z4 stand is primarily intended for players to charge up their headphones and headsets. Just hang them up in a convenient location and let the battery juice up. But the stand can also be used to charge any Qi-enabled devices, providing an all-in-one solution for all of your gadgets, including smartphones and controllers.
For added peace of mind, the New Bee Z4 has overvoltage and overcharge protection. This means your electronic devices and expensive gadgets should be safe from any potential damage when they're charging. The wireless charger stand also features three different charging modes, from 10W to 7.5W and 5W, allowing for fast charging with compatible devices.
VR Headset — Meta Quest 3
Although they're a relatively recent invention, virtual reality headsets are now one of the must-have gaming accessories for PC and laptop gamers. No longer are they only available to those with a lot of disposable income, VR devices are more affordable than ever. They're also more widely supported, with major gaming companies such as PlayStation and Valve providing them with unique titles and hardware. In fact, you can now play high-profile games such as "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" in virtual reality.
Out of the many VR headsets that are available, the Meta Quest 3 is easy to recommend. A successor to the Oculus Quest, it has a good balance of great performance at a reasonable price. The Meta Quest line has one of the largest libraries of games and apps, allowing you to jump in and try out a wide range of different experiences.
Compared to its predecessor, this particular headset has a raft of improvements. Notably, the depth sensor can automatically detect real-life hazards and map out playing areas, which also allows for augmented reality gameplay. The device also features better controllers and is slimmer than before, making it more comfortable to wear over extended periods, and higher-quality displays help combat the screen door effect.