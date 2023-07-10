Razer Cobra Pro Review: Sleek Gaming Mouse To Fill The Void

The Razer Cobra Pro is a right-handed symmetrical designed mouse that borrows elements from the Razer Viper Mini and Basilisk lineup that ends up being something completely different. At 119.6 x 62.5 x 38.1mm the overall shape and feel is shockingly close to the Viper Mini, although at 77g, it is a bit heftier than the Viper Mini. The weight is located towards the back, creating a slight weight imbalance between the front and back. Razer used a matte black finish for most of the mouse which may show oils and fingerprints, but the sides of the Cobra Pro have textured rubber for enhanced grip.

Steve Smith/SlashGear

You get 10 programmable controls, including a left click, a right click, two buttons along the left side, a scroll wheel, and two DPI buttons. Oddly Razer put a profile button on the bottom of the mouse, which seems like an odd decision as this mouse doesn't have enough buttons to cater to the types of games (such as MMOs) that would benefit the most from profile swapping.

If you are used to using an ultra-light mouse, then the Cobra Pro may feel a touch too heavy. This will be especially true for those who were hoping the Cobra Pro was the Viper Mini Wireless that they have been holding out hope for. If you aren't a pro-FPS gamer, then the weight likely won't be much of an issue. Regardless of the weight, the Cobra Pro is a solid mouse that feels great in the hand.