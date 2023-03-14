The 3 Best Xbox Series X|S Compatible Racing Wheels To Use In 2023

Have you recently upgraded to an Xbox Series X or Series S and been worried you might not be able to get a proper racing fix due to its relative freshness? Don't be! Not only are there tons of wheel-ready racing games available for the Xbox Series X|S, but you can also tap into history thanks to the systems' deep backward compatibility support.

The legacy support extends to all controllers, too. That includes racing wheels. The best wheels for the Xbox Series X|S are options you've likely already stumbled upon if you've been researching on your own, as the newest consoles support nearly all of the same the gear that's been available for every console since the original Xbox One (Kinect sadly excluded).

You have more options at your fingertips than you'd think to get behind the digital wheel, but there are only a few that most racers should seriously be eyeing in 2023. We considered wide-ranging budgets when narrowing down our locks for the top 3 racing wheels that are compatible with any modern Xbox console you own. Speed ahead for the details.