Honda CR-V Vs. Nissan Rogue: Which Is The Better Crossover SUV?

The Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue are two of the most popular crossovers in American streets. The CR-V was among the pioneers of the crossover trend, and has been strutting its wares since 1997. Now, in its sixth-generation model, the 2024 Honda CR-V continues to impress with its decent styling, spacious interior, and reputation for durability and reliability. There's also a CR-V Hybrid that returns a combined 37 mpg.

Meanwhile, the Nissan Rogue was introduced in 2007 to replace the X-Trail and truck-based Xterra SUV. Nissan introduced a Rogue Hybrid model in 2017 that only lasted until 2020, which means the existing third-generation Rogue is only available with a gas powertrain. Nissan gave the 2024 Rogue a few styling, interior, and technology updates while retaining its affordable MSRP, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious shoppers.

However, which is the better crossover? The Honda CR-V has the pedigree of a top-selling name, while the Rogue is Nissan's most popular car in America. It largely boils down to brand loyalty, but let's dive deeper.