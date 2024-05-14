7 Of The Coolest Looking Android Phones Ever Made

Over the long history of Android, Google's OS has become the most popular on the planet, even beating out Windows. That's because it's been powering thousands of devices in various shapes and sizes, all made from different manufacturers over the years. From simple candy bar-style slab phones to folding screens, and extending into the realm of truly bizarre devices, Android can be made to work with nearly any form factor. But while the majority of Android devices range from boring to weird, every so often a truly impressive device is released that blows people's socks off from the very first look.

Since Apple only releases a few iPhones each year, it doesn't have much room to deviate from the norm. But in the world of Android, there are a number of companies ranging from massive sales to niche enthusiast devices, meaning there's a lot more incentive for companies to make devices that stand out from the crowd. However, while making a phone weird is one thing, making it look cool at the same time is much harder. You're more likely to make an ugly duckling like the LG Wing than you are a technological work of art like the Nothing Phone.

Here is a list of the coolest looking Android phones ever made. Some come from the early days of the platform, while others are still shiny and new. But what they all have in common is a design that stands the test of time.