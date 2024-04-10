6 Of The Most Popular Classic Chevrolets Ever (And What They're Worth Today)

Chevrolet got its start — and its name — when GM founder William Durant teamed up with Swiss race driver and engineer Louis Chevrolet in 1911 to form a new enterprise. They produced their first car, the Chevy C Series Classic Six, the next year. According to the MotorCities National Heritage Area, the Classic Six cost $2,150, which translates to more than $68,000 today after adjusting for inflation. That was more than twice the price of a T-4-powered Ford Model T, and it was enough to keep sales numbers modest throughout its three-year production run. Chevy is one of only five domestic auto brands to have survived since then, joining Ford, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC Trucks. In that span, Chevrolet has produced more than 200 million vehicles, according to the NWI Times.

You don't have to be an automotive enthusiast to know about the legendary Corvette, which debuted in 1953. According to Vette Vues magazine, Chevrolet has cranked out more than 1 million 'Vettes in the model's 61-year history, including the 300 produced in its inaugural vintage year and more than 50,000 for the 2023 model year. We're here to tell you exactly where that places the Corvette among Chevy's most popular classic vehicles and how much each of these models is worth today.