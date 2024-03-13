The Ultimate Guide To Optimizing Your Android Device For Extended Life And Performance

Smartphones and tablets are not meant to last forever, even if their price tags might indicate otherwise. Though some last longer than others, the reality is that the average lifespan of a smartphone is less than three years. Though that range is expected to increase over time, it's a disappointing starting point.

It's safe to assume that as technology improves, so will your devices, but while you wait, there are steps you can take to prolong the life of your phone or tablet. Apart from keeping your tech away from water, heat, and drop hazards, there are more tips for conservation that you might not have discovered yet.

There are many ways to optimize your Android device for better performance and longer life, even if you're a few generations behind the newest release. From simple steps like decluttering your downloads to more involved steps like changing your graphics settings, there are plenty of ways to optimize your Android device to ensure it lives a long and productive life.