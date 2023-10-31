3 Helpful Tips For Optimizing Your Android Phone's RAM Usage

Not all Android phones ship with flagship processors or a ton of RAM for handling heavy multitasking, which is why many models, especially entry-level or certain mid-range ones, struggle with RAM optimization.

We are talking about the usable RAM available to perform tasks like opening apps, not the total RAM a phone ships with. Devices with 6GB of RAM or less are more vulnerable to memory-related issues, such as app crashes, background app refreshes, blank home screens, or general slowdown due to gradual memory wear.

You're most likely to face such problems if you own a budget Android phone from a few years ago, primarily because all the components of your phone have aged, and so has the RAM. This adds sluggishness to almost everything, including opening apps, switching from one app to another, etc.

Thankfully, there are a few ways in which you can get the best out of your phone's limited resources. The idea is to stop using up the RAM with unnecessary things.