What To Know Before Resetting Your Android

The factory reset is a good choice if you're trying to fix any software issues with your Android device or planning to sell it. However, not knowing what gets removed and what doesn't can put you in uncertainty and even trouble.

Initiating a factory reset takes your Android device back in time to what it looked like when you took it fresh out of the box. Apart from its physical wear and tear, any changes you made to it are reverted. This includes erasing all the apps, media files, documents, passwords, contacts, messages, and even phone settings.

While you may think simply moving over your data to another device would be enough to go ahead with the factory reset, not exactly. You can still lose data within some apps that require a separate backup, or an encrypted SD card that wasn't decrypted. In case you don't ensure the factory reset is completed successfully, you may even end up corrupting the whole operating system of your Android device.

The key is to know what a factory reset removes, what it doesn't, and what actions you should take to perform it successfully.