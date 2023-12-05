6 New Android Phones That Still Have Removable Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though it was once somewhat common, smartphones with user-removable batteries are largely a thing of the past. Gone are the days when it was a selling point of LG's flagship G series and V series phones, with the latter positioning it as a power user feature alongside improved cameras, high-resolution audio hardware, and a small second screen for notifications.

Water resistance is a big reason for this, as sealed batteries play a lot better with higher grades of waterproofing than something more porous. Making a battery user replaceable also requires the battery to be physically bigger, as it needs more protective layers, plus it needs to be a fairly conventional shape, usually a rectangle of some kind. Not allowing the user to replace the battery also prevents consumers from buying off-spec, higher capacity batteries with special casings — to handle the bigger battery — that could damage the handset.

There are still a few phones on the market that have user-replacement batteries, though, all of which run Android. Some of them are even from big-name manufacturers that still make well-regarded flagship handsets, while others are from specialty brands. Let's take a look at what's available and what each phone brings to the table relative to its very few competitors.