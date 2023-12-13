5 Features We Wish Apple Would Add To Its Next iPhone In 2024

The iPhone 15 marked one of the most notable changes Apple has collectively bestowed across its smartphone portfolio in one go. The entry-point iPhones finally got the notch-free modern look and a long-overdue camera upgrade. The Pro models got a hardware refresh, new camera capabilities, and a peek into a future where the silicon inside can handle AAA game ports like "Resident Evil 4." "As mainstream iPhones go, though, the iPhone 15 makes the most cohesive argument we've seen from a few generations of Apple handset," says SlashGear's iPhone 15 review.

But take a quick look at the competition, and you will realize that save for silicon supremacy, Apple is a laggard in most areas. The pricey iPhones still lag at camera hardware innovation. They skimp on nigh-unforgivable conveniences like a high refresh screen. They certainly are a sloth when it comes to charging. It goes without saying that Apple takes a rather slow and cautious approach when it comes to making any dramatic changes. But we can always hope for it.

The 2024 iPhones won't be here for at least three quarters. However, rumors have already started pouring in. Unfortunately, we haven't heard anything too dramatic that's in the upgrade pipeline for the 2024 iPhone lineup. There are a few changes that we wish Apple made to its next wave of smartphones and justify the premium attached to them without looking like overpriced luxury pieces compared to the Android flagships out there.