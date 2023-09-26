iPhone 15 Pro's Lighter Build Might Be The Reason It's Getting Toasty

Apple talked extensively about the Titanium build on the iPhone 15 Pro, which is not only lighter, but also more resistant to the elements. The company also mentions that the chassis substructure, which is made out of aluminum, " helps with thermal dissipation." But it appears in the process of refining the hardware architecture, temperature management took a backseat, which is evident from scores of social media reports about overheating on the iPhone 15 Pro. Some users report that the phone runs hot after using the camera, while others claim that the phone heats up considerably while charging.

Software update needed. This iPhone 15 Pro Max is roasting after a 20 minute phone call!! Screen starting to flicker due to the heat!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/5Uvg0bG1SD — Lewis Doyle (@lewisjdoyle) September 26, 2023

TFI Securities analyst and a source of Apple supply chain information, Ming-Chi Kuo, claims in an investor note that the origin of overheating is "more likely the compromises made in the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight." The concessions that Apple made are a smaller thermal dissipation patch and the titanium frame, which is allegedly not efficient at heat management.

Jeeez my iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while fast charging rn... — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 25, 2023

According to Industrial Metal Service, Titanium is stronger than stainless steel –- the material of choice on the iPhone 14 Pro pair -– but "it doesn't easily dissipate heat, which can cause heat build-up in the metal." However, Titanium is preferred on an industrial scale for making heat exchangers due to its high thermal conductivity, which is nearly double that of stainless steel.