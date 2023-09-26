iPhone 15 Pro's Lighter Build Might Be The Reason It's Getting Toasty
Apple talked extensively about the Titanium build on the iPhone 15 Pro, which is not only lighter, but also more resistant to the elements. The company also mentions that the chassis substructure, which is made out of aluminum, " helps with thermal dissipation." But it appears in the process of refining the hardware architecture, temperature management took a backseat, which is evident from scores of social media reports about overheating on the iPhone 15 Pro. Some users report that the phone runs hot after using the camera, while others claim that the phone heats up considerably while charging.
TFI Securities analyst and a source of Apple supply chain information, Ming-Chi Kuo, claims in an investor note that the origin of overheating is "more likely the compromises made in the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight." The concessions that Apple made are a smaller thermal dissipation patch and the titanium frame, which is allegedly not efficient at heat management.
According to Industrial Metal Service, Titanium is stronger than stainless steel –- the material of choice on the iPhone 14 Pro pair -– but "it doesn't easily dissipate heat, which can cause heat build-up in the metal." However, Titanium is preferred on an industrial scale for making heat exchangers due to its high thermal conductivity, which is nearly double that of stainless steel.
What can be done?
Kuo rules out the new 3nm-based A17 Pro silicon as the cause of the overheating woes. But there could be a few more factors at play here, if history is any indication. Android phones –- especially the flagships powered by next-gen processors -– have often exhibited heating issues in the early days following market debut.
Samsung and Google phones are well-known examples. However, software updates often fix the overheating problems by optimizing the hardware resources with some clever software-side tweaks. Users may not always notice these changes, but the decoupling of certain intensive tasks from the silicon resources not only allays the heating situation, but also helps with battery drain. Apple is no stranger to the problem and even has an advisory article in place.
Interestingly, Kuo notes that a software update may address the problem, but only to a certain extent. "Improvements may be limited unless Apple lowers processor performance," he adds. One of the biggest draws of the iPhone 15 Pro is the new chip inside, which also brings a faster GPU and is claimed to handle console-grade games natively.
If you have an overheating iPhone 15 Pro in your hands, ensure that it's running the latest iOS build. Next, disable any connectivity features that are not in use, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and location access. If your phone is plugged in, take out the charging pin for a while, and also take off the cover to let the phone cool for a bit.