This 3D Printer Bundle Deal Makes Designing Your Own Toys Simple
TL;DR: 3D printing can open a world of possibilities. Through November 16th only, get this Toybox 3D Printer Starter Bundle on sale for just $289.97 (reg. $419).
Creating has long been something we primarily do with our hands. Computers and 3D printing technology have opened up the world of possibilities for users all over, and with this bundle, you can start learning, too. Through November 16th, get this Toybox 3D Printer Starter Bundle on sale for just $289.97 (reg. $419).
A Shark Tank success story, Toybox 3D was made to be an easy-to-operate 3D printer that can be a blast for both children and adults. It should make designing your own toys a possibility, without requiring any physical craft skills or dangerous tools.
Includes thousands of 3D print designs to get you started
Setup is straightforward: unpack the 3D printer, plug it in, and connect to WiF-i. After that, you can simply add Toybox's printer food into its chamber, so it has something to carve your creations out of. Then you're good to start printing.
Toybox works in conjunction with the Toybox App, a place to enter your own designs in the Creator Space, and the option to print existing designs on the platform that are based on things like DC Comics, Cartoon Network Characters, Looney Tunes, and more.
This bundle includes a Toybox 3D Printer, Coconut Printer Food, an EZ-Peel bed, and a digital toy catalog of over 7,000 designs.
Through November 16th at 11:59 p.m. PT, get this Toybox 3D Printer Starter Bundle on sale for just $289.97 (reg. $419).
