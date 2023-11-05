5 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy An iPad Instead Of A MacBook For School

For students, it can be difficult to keep track of everything from school work, and internship applications, to social life. It's no wonder that keeping all your devices charged can feel like such a hassle. If you're invested in the Apple ecosystem, you're likely already charging your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. For some people, the endless wires can definitely trigger unnecessary anxiety.

If you're looking to spend less time charging your devices, you're going to want a MacBook more than an iPad. In 2023, Apple introduced its power-efficient M3-powered MacBooks which can go up to 22 hours on a single charge. On the other hand, the iPad Pro is only known to last up to ten hours, with cellular models even clocking in only up to nine hours of use before shutting down.

Aside from the hassle of charging, this can also impact how fast you burn through your device's charge cycles, which means you'll need to replace its battery sooner rather than later. However, it is slightly cheaper to replace the battery on the iPad Pro than it is to do so on a MacBook, where you can expect to only spend up to $179.

On the other hand, for the MacBook Air (15-inch, M2, 2023), the Mac Repair and Service site estimates a cost of $198 for battery replacement. Although, this number is only estimated and still depends on what kind of MacBook model you own. So, if you're not sure, it's best to consult Apple for the correct quote.