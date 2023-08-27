Major iPad Pro And Magic Keyboard Upgrades May Arrive Next Year

Apple is prepping a refreshed lineup of high-end iPads for launch next year, and they'll include some key hardware upgrades alongside a revamped Magic Keyboard accessory. That's according to Bloomberg, where Mark Gurman claims the 2024 iPad Pro lineup will mark the first major update for the model since 2018. The most notable change — and one that has been rumored for the past few years — is the switch to an OLED panel.

The current-gen iPad Pro offers an 11-inch LCD screen with ProMotion tech, while the 12.9-inch version gets a mini-LED display that delivers better colors, deeper contrast, and greater brightness. The switch to an OLED screen will come with a unique set of benefits (such as true black), but it's unclear whether both sizes will get the display change or if it will only be the bigger — and pricier — variant that'll be treated to the upgrade.

Talking about size, it's said that Apple will sunset the 12.9-inch model in favor of a 13-inch version, while the 11-inch version will stay the same. Rumors suggest that Apple will trim the bezels to achieve a cleaner look. We've also heard murmurs of an even bigger variant with a 16-inch display, but it's unclear whether this particular Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra-rivaling iPad Pro is set for a 2024 debut.