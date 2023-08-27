Major iPad Pro And Magic Keyboard Upgrades May Arrive Next Year
Apple is prepping a refreshed lineup of high-end iPads for launch next year, and they'll include some key hardware upgrades alongside a revamped Magic Keyboard accessory. That's according to Bloomberg, where Mark Gurman claims the 2024 iPad Pro lineup will mark the first major update for the model since 2018. The most notable change — and one that has been rumored for the past few years — is the switch to an OLED panel.
The current-gen iPad Pro offers an 11-inch LCD screen with ProMotion tech, while the 12.9-inch version gets a mini-LED display that delivers better colors, deeper contrast, and greater brightness. The switch to an OLED screen will come with a unique set of benefits (such as true black), but it's unclear whether both sizes will get the display change or if it will only be the bigger — and pricier — variant that'll be treated to the upgrade.
Talking about size, it's said that Apple will sunset the 12.9-inch model in favor of a 13-inch version, while the 11-inch version will stay the same. Rumors suggest that Apple will trim the bezels to achieve a cleaner look. We've also heard murmurs of an even bigger variant with a 16-inch display, but it's unclear whether this particular Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra-rivaling iPad Pro is set for a 2024 debut.
The Magic Keyboard may get a revamp, too
Apple is also said to be reimagining the Magic Keyboard accessory for the 2024 iPad Pro models. "The new accessory makes the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop than the current setup and adds a larger trackpad," Gurman claims in his newsletter. While the relatively small trackpad has been a common complaint about the current-gen Magic Keyboard, the lack of a proper function key row and a dedicated Esc key are also deeply annoying to users of the pricey accessory. Moreover, the white version gets dirty and discolored rather quickly.
Other upgrades reportedly destined for the 2024 iPad Pro include the inclusion of Apple's M3 processor, which is based on TSMC's 3nm fabrication process, promising a big jump in raw performance and efficiency. We've long heard rumors that Apple has been experimenting with wireless charging tech for the iPad Pro, as well, but the company is reportedly concerned about replacing the metal back with glass — which would facilitate wireless power transfer — due to its fragility.
The upcoming tablets, which reportedly carry the codenames J717, J718, J720, and J721, might not arrive until the spring or summer of 2024. Ultimately, the iPad Pro may serve as the test bed for putting an OLED panel on large-screen devices (read: Macs) in the same way the 12.9-inch iPad Pro was the first to get a mini-LED display. Apple gave the same treatment to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops later on.