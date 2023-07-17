14 Game-Changing Inventions From The Past Decade

Highly advanced technology is such a deeply integrated part of modern life for most people that it can all start to seem a little commonplace, and even advancements that really push humanity forward can feel iterative instead of revolutionary. New smartphones arrive every year like clockwork, image quality on TVs gets marginally more high-definition, and we all just float on as if any of this stuff wouldn't have absolutely blown minds in the late 20th Century.

The truth, however, is that innovators worldwide have been making some pretty huge leaps in the past ten years. The worlds of commerce, medicine, and exploratory science have seen dramatic changes that have a game-changing impact on our lives. Mankind's understanding of everything from the goings-on in the deepest cosmos to the workings of the smallest microorganisms has improved by leaps and bounds, and the way in which we interact with and relate to the world — both technological and organic — has been disrupted, made over, and disrupted again.

Here are 14 inventions, innovations, and engineering marvels that have changed the game in the past decade.