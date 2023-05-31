Faraday Future Is Shipping Confusion, Not A Car

AI can be used in a lot of ways that may be annoying to hear about, but at least make sense. You can follow the logic of why someone would want to automate a long paper for school, or chat with an AI, or write long section of code. However, Faraday Future claims to be using AI in ways that don't follow traditional conventions of logic. It's worth noting that the FF 91 isn't even called a car. It is instead referred to as "The Ultimate AI TechLuxury Product." That is not a typo. The FF 91 is said to feature "All-AI, All-Hyper, All Ability, and Co-Creation." Regardless of what that string of words may actually mean in practice, "All-AI" is quite the claim.

Faraday Future is using AI tech for not only automated driving features, but also suspension components and how the car itself functions. The vehicle is even said to include a bespoke AI, that learns how the driver operates and tunes the body and suspension accordingly.

Additionally, the interior of the vehicle will be AI-galore, although it's not yet known what that means in practice. But Faraday Future claims it will have the world's first generative AI inside a vehicle. How that will play out is another question entirely: it probably won't be used for editing pictures in Photoshop while you're driving. The interior isn't even called an interior, because of course it's not. It's instead dubbed "The Third Internet Living Space."