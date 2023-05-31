Faraday Future's Long-Delayed FF 91 EV Finally Ships At A Ridiculous Price

It's long been a subject of debate about whether or not Faraday Future was a real automaker that would actually launch a vehicle. The company has touted its FF 91 EV seemingly since the beginning of time, and most had lost hope entirely that the car would actually see the light of day, and not fade into obscurity like numerous other EV startups. Faraday Future has seemingly beaten all the odds and is set to deliver its first production FF 91 2.0.

Faraday Future's announcement consists of a 90-page slideshow that makes a variety of claims that may or may not be accurate. But at the end of the day, it's an uber-expensive luxury EV. It has a tri-motor setup, much like the Tesla Model S that FF claims can generate 1,050 horsepower — about 30 more than the spiciest Tesla Model S Plaid.

According to FF, it has an "EPA Certified" range of 381 miles from a beefy 142 kWh battery. Although, good luck to anyone trying to actually find the listing for the FF 91 2.0 anywhere on the EPA's fuel economy site.