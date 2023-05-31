Faraday Future's Long-Delayed FF 91 EV Finally Ships At A Ridiculous Price
It's long been a subject of debate about whether or not Faraday Future was a real automaker that would actually launch a vehicle. The company has touted its FF 91 EV seemingly since the beginning of time, and most had lost hope entirely that the car would actually see the light of day, and not fade into obscurity like numerous other EV startups. Faraday Future has seemingly beaten all the odds and is set to deliver its first production FF 91 2.0.
Faraday Future's announcement consists of a 90-page slideshow that makes a variety of claims that may or may not be accurate. But at the end of the day, it's an uber-expensive luxury EV. It has a tri-motor setup, much like the Tesla Model S that FF claims can generate 1,050 horsepower — about 30 more than the spiciest Tesla Model S Plaid.
According to FF, it has an "EPA Certified" range of 381 miles from a beefy 142 kWh battery. Although, good luck to anyone trying to actually find the listing for the FF 91 2.0 anywhere on the EPA's fuel economy site.
Faraday Future's bespoke luxury EV
Faraday Future claims that the FF 91 2.0 has a 0-60 miles per hour acceleration time of 2.27 seconds, and touts it as "fastest in class." However, that's a dubious claim: FF refuses to classify the vehicle using conventional nomenclature like "sedan" or "SUV," instead opting to call it an "All-in-one."
That classification won't fly when it comes to regulators, and it's called a sedan towards the end of the lengthy presentation, negating the "best in class" claim. Both the Tesla Model S and the Lucid Air Sapphire boast proven acceleration times of just under two seconds.
Take one look at the FF 91 2.0, and given the fact the brand compares its first car to models from Ferrari and Rolls-Royce, one can already tell it isn't going to be a budget model. Just about every aspect of the car is bespoke, down to Faraday Future's AI system. Judging by how many times it's mentioned throughout the announcement (121 times to be exact), Faraday Future is going all out with making AI a crucial part of FF 91 2.0 ownership.
The FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance (yes, that is the car's full title) starts at $309,000, and will be one of 300 units ever made.