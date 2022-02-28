Faraday Future Finally Built A Production EV - Can It Still Compete?

You probably heard of Faraday Future (FF), the California-based EV startup that started making waves in 2016. The automaker unveiled its FFZERO01 concept that year, a futuristic rocket ship with four wheels, a single driver's seat, and an innovative drive-by-wire instrument panel. And by 2017, Faraday Future was shaking up 2017 CES with its dramatically-styled FF 91 electric crossover, a production-intent prototype that we thought would never see the light of day – until now.

Earlier last week, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric announced the completion of its first production car. Unsurprisingly, it's the FF 91 crossover, and we're not talking about a mock-up prototype, either, because this is the real thing. The pre-production model will undergo final validation and certification, just on time for the start of production by Q3 2022 at the company's Hanford plant if everything goes well.

"The FF91 is expected to be the first ultra-luxury EV to reach the market, with a unique driver and passenger experience," said Matt Tall, vice president of manufacturing, Faraday Future.