Why The Maybach S580's Executive Rear Seat Package May Make You Give Up Riding Shotgun

Folks racing to call dibs on riding shotgun has been in decline since the advent of backseat entertainment screens. But the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 puts a stake squarely in the heart of sitting up front by taking rear seat passenger luxury to another level,

To be clear, the 2023 model of the 4.0L V8 biturbo 496 hp Maybach S 580 starts at $193,400, so this feature won't ever fully be appreciated by a large majority of the passenger riding population who are more accustomed to the amenities customarily found in mom's soccer van or SUVs. But the Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS offered in the S 580 (almost literally) bathes you in such opulence that you'll never want to get out, and at an extra $6,000, the price tag for this add-on is relatively affordable, given just how much you're getting.

The actual Nappa leather upholstered seats and the litany of features available for them are what really shine. The 4-seat cabin configuration gives you twin multi-contour power rear seats with fully adjustable lumbar supports, side bolsters, and shoulder supports.

It really ups the ante on the seat behind the front passenger by allowing it to recline up to 43 degrees. When doing so, it automatically extends a calf and footrest. If the front seat is unoccupied, it pushes it forward an additional three inches, giving you even more room, so you're almost lying down.