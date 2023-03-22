10 Memorable Android Devices From Brands That Abandoned Android

All great industrial revolutions have had a small start. For Android, it was the HTC Dream — Americans know it as the T-Mobile G1. After the historic acquisition of Android by Google, the task of making a smartphone to compete with the likes of Symbian and iPhone OS began. Among all the members in the Open Handset Alliance formed, HTC emerged as the front-runner. The result was HTC Dream, the first-ever Android smartphone, which came to the US bearing the name T-Mobile G1 in October 2008.

Despite starting a new revolution of Android, the HTC Dream was far from perfect when it came to design. It was nowhere as sleek as its peers of the time, including the iPhone 3G and BlackBerry Bold 9000. However, it showed its prowess as a modern and unique phone with a 3.2-inch touchscreen, which could slide horizontally to give access to a full QWERTY keyboard beneath it. Unlike modern smartphones, the touchscreen of the HTC Dream had no in-built keyboard. So, for typing, the QWERTY keyboard was the only option.

Below the touchscreen were five physical buttons in HTC Dream — one each for answering a call, dropping a call, home, back, and menu. This smartphone premiered category-best features like a notification drawer and Android Market for third-party apps (now known as Google Play Store). Running on Android Version 1.0 and a removable 1,150mAh battery, this smartphone was powered by a Qualcomm MSM7201A SoC processor. It received 192MB of RAM, an internal storage of 256MB (expandable up to 16GB), and a 3.15MP rear camera.