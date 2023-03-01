12 Banned Cars And How Much They're Actually Worth Today

A small, startup carmaker like Pagani was never going to have the financial backing to apply for NHTSA approval, so it's no surprise that the Zonda was never certified for road use in America. The Zonda is often described as a piece of automotive art rather than simply a car, with its jaw-dropping bodywork and bellowing Mercedes-AMG V12 engine making it stand out even in a crowd of hypercars. Like any piece of artwork, practicality wasn't high on the agenda when designing the Zonda, and that means it lacks most of the safety features it would require to win over American regulators.

Even though they were never officially sold in the U.S., a few examples have made their way over under Show and Display regulations. To qualify for a Show and Display exemption, a vehicle must not be too similar to anything currently sold in America, and must not still be in production. It's also required to be low volume and be considered to be of "technological or historical significance." Even then, the vehicle must only be driven on the road for the primary purpose of taking it to and from shows and events, or keeping essential systems of the car in good working order. Plus, it can't exceed a mileage of over 2,500 miles per year. Anyone who still wants a Zonda even with all those limitations can expect to pay several million dollars for the privilege, with publicly-listed examples almost exclusively "price on asking."