The Real Reason America Banned The Smart Crossblade

The Smart Crossblade sounds like a vehicle you'd see zipping dangerously down sidewalks or cruising along the walkways at Venice Beach, not one you'd expect to be puttering down the street. And you won't see one on the road, at least not in the United States.

The Crossblade is a microcar from Smart Automobile Co., Ltd., a joint company created by Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. It's based on Smart's ForTwo model. And while it is indeed tiny, it actually has all the requisite parts you might expect from a car, like a roof, some doors, and a windshield. However, it's also roofless, has a pittance of a "safety bar" for a door, and an almost non-existent windscreen that looks more appropriate on a motorcycle than a car.

If it looks like a concept car, that's because it essentially is one. According to Jalopnik, Smart took the Crossblade to the 2001 Geneva Auto Show to show off just how far their "minimize to the max" philosophy could be taken. The public went wild. So great was the response that the carmaker made a limited run of 2,000 units a year later.