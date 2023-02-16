A Brief History Of Tesla's Biggest Recalls

While there have been many Tesla recalls over the years, many of them are quite easily solved. This latest recall is very serious, as lives may be at risk, at least according to both the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) and anyone who has been keeping track of the accidents modern driver-assisted vehicles have caused. But it is an easy fix, at least from the customer's point of view. If you're a Tesla customer who has been affected by this recall, you won't have to visit a dealership, have your car taken away by a tow truck, or part with any cash. An over-the-air update that allegedly fixes the issues will be rolling out in the coming months, and you just need to install that as you would any other update to fix the issue.

Others are more minor but still have potential consequences. Cars.com lists 47 different recalls of Tesla vehicles since 2009. That's not particularly outlandish — if anything it's pretty low. Statistics from the Department of Transportation show that Ford, Chrysler, and Mercedes-Benz have all had close to 10 times as many recalls over a similar time period — though those companies do produce a far wider range of vehicles with more that could potentially go wrong.

Of Tesla's 47 recalls, most of them sound like minor things with potentially bad consequences. Issues that may affect airbags are common, some parts can't stand up to potholes, and others are the result of the car not being built properly. There are also plenty of software-related and feature-related recalls, which include the most recent one, and another major problem from a couple of years ago.