Beleaguered FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Friend Just Started A Substack Newsletter

Notably, Bankman-Fried maintains that he "didn't steal funds" and "didn't stash billions away." In the Substack post he added that he is willing to use the entirety of his Robinhood stake to pay back FTX customers. He further claims there FTX still has enough assets for its customers, of which $3.5 billion are being held by authorities in the Bahamas alone. Even though the former FTX chief counts Alameda as the epicenter of the catastrophe, Bankman-Fried claims that he hasn't been in charge of Alameda for the past few years.

The former prince of crypto still claims "very substantial recovery remains potentially available" and that the company "should be able to return all customer funds." Bankman-Fried adds that FTX still has billions of dollars worth of assets, and that he will exhaust almost all of his personal assets to pay folks that have lost money. Bankman-Fried also recently said in an interview that he has almost nothing left following FTX's bankruptcy. At one point, his net worth was around $26 billion.

Bankman-Fried, who is currently under house arrest, also shared the balance sheet of FTX's U.S. subsidiary and expressed astonishment as to why the worried customers haven't yet been reimbursed despite the assets being there.