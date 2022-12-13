SEC Officially Charges FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried With Fraud

All empires must eventually come to an end, and the FTX cryptocurrency trading platform is in its final stages. According to a press release filed this morning by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FTX founder and former billionaire Samuel Bankman-Fried is formally being charged with defrauding the people who invested in the platform. Charges were also announced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York today.

The SEC says that Bankman-Fried deceived his customers by funneling their capital away to his private crypto hedge fund, which in turn gave the hedge fund virtually bottomless spending capabilities and awarded it special treatment on the FTX platform, including exemption from several crypto risk mitigation standards.

Bankman-Fried used the funds to make multiple luxury real estate purchases and substantial political donations, the SEC alleges. Simultaneously with his deception, the FTX co-founder assured investors that the platform was one of the safest in the crypto space.